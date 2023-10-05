Dumpster and Roll-off Containers Rental Market to Reach US$ 998.9 Million by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville , Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a detailed research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Dumpster and Roll-off Containers Rental Market is estimated to grow from US$ 517.4 million in 2023 to US$ 998.9 million in 2033 at a rate of 6.8% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 514.5 million.

Dumpsters and roll-off containers play a crucial role in waste management, particularly in construction, renovation, and other waste-intensive projects. These large waste containers provide a convenient and efficient solution for collecting, storing, and transporting waste materials. With the rise in construction and infrastructure development projects, the demand for dumpsters and roll-off containers continues to grow. Renting these containers has gained popularity among construction companies and contractors due to their practicality and cost-effectiveness compared to purchasing and maintaining them.

The rental market offers a variety of container sizes and flexible rental periods, accommodating projects of various scales and durations. Further, proper waste management is essential for safety, regulatory compliance, and environmental sustainability in construction and demolition projects.

Dumpsters and roll-off containers provide on-site waste disposal options, ensuring easy and timely waste removal to minimize clutter and hazards. Moreover, environmental regulations and waste management policies drive the demand for these containers, as businesses and individuals seek to comply with guidelines and responsibly manage their waste.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for dumpster & roll-off container rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Chinese dumpster & roll-off container rental market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

during the forecast period German dumpster & roll-off container rental market has registered a growth rate of 6.1% from 2018 to 2022

from 2018 to 2022 Commercial end use is gaining traction and is expected to account for a market share of 43.2% in 2023

in 2023 20-30 yards size dumpster & roll-off container rental is expected to hold a market share of 49.1% in 2023

“Growing Investment in Infrastructure is Driving Dumpsters and Roll-Off Containers Rental Market as a Long-Term Waste Solution” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Significant quantities of waste, including debris, rubble, and discarded materials, are generated by construction and demolition endeavors. Effectively managing this waste is paramount for ensuring safety, adhering to regulations, and upholding environmental sustainability.

On-site waste disposal options, such as dumpsters and roll-off containers, present a convenient solution. Construction and demolition sites often necessitate frequent waste removal, and having these containers readily available facilitates timely and straightforward waste disposal, mitigating clutter and potential hazards at the site.

The rental market for dumpsters and roll-off containers offers adaptability and scalability, catering to projects of varying sizes and durations. Construction and demolition projects can range from minor renovations to extensive infrastructure undertakings. Opting for container rentals allows contractors and project managers to adjust to evolving waste disposal requirements without the need for permanent infrastructure investment.

Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent players operating in the market are Bin There Dump That, Dumpsters.com, BELFOR Franchise Group, Junk King, Kimble Companies, Republic Services, Inc., and WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C.

Market players, including waste management companies and rental service providers, are investing in expanding their fleets, optimizing logistics, and enhancing the customer experience to meet the increasing demand. These initiatives contribute to the long-term growth of the dumpsters and roll-off container rental market, supporting the needs of construction projects and promoting eco-friendly practices.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dumpster & roll-off container rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (rectangular and tub), size (10 yards, 10-20 yards, and 20-30 yards), application (standard clean up, construction, landscaping and maintenance, and others), end-use (residential & municipal, commercial, and industrial), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Dumpster Market : The global dumpster market value is estimated by Fact.MR research report to be nearly US$ 1.1 billion in 2023. As per the dumpster market analysis report, the present CAGR of 6% is expected to be followed by the market till 2033.

Container Handling Equipment Market : The global container handling equipment market is forecasted to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.77 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.68 billion by 2033.

Construction Equipment Rental Market : The industry grew 4.3% year over year last year. From 2022 to 2032, the construction equipment rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, reaching a value of US$ 185 billion by the end of 2032.

