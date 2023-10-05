Deere & Company Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2023

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deere & Company - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report encompasses an array of key areas, including strategic partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions, providing a holistic view of John Deere's technology initiatives.

Each technological endeavor is dissected, offering valuable insights into its underlying theme, objectives, and the benefits it brings to the company. Additionally, this report provides in-depth information regarding estimated ICT budgets and significant ICT contracts, rounding out a thorough exploration of John Deere's technological landscape.

The company's portfolio of products includes agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts, and other outdoor power products; and machines and service parts used in construction, earthmoving, material handling, and timber harvesting. It also finances sales and leases of new and used equipment, provides wholesale financing and extended equipment warranties. The company through a network of dealers and distributors markets its products in North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.



In 2018, John Deere introduced the Startup Collaborator program within its Intelligent Solutions Group to explore emerging technologies. The program focuses on collaborating with technology startups working in the areas of developing agtech solutions and addressing real-time customer needs.



John Deere Intelligent Solutions Group works on satellite-based GPS technology. The group focuses towards designing operator stations, guidance systems, information and logistics systems, crop management programs, and creating, testing, and implementing advanced technology solutions.



John Deere opened VR labs for the customers at multiple regions including Lowa, Dubuque, and Germany, to test and experience next-generation tractor models virtually. Its customer and product support teams focuses towards designing equipment and then translating to simulate real-life tractors.

John Deere is following agile methodologies to improve its operational processes, expand its product portfolio, and create value. It is deploying technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud-based mobile applications, robots, machine learning, big data, etc. to collect data about the customers, machines, lands, and fields to make data-driven decisions.

John Deere is focusing on streamlining its end-to-end construction site operations through process automation. It has been investing and implementing digital technologies, such as AI, cloud, autonomous vehicles, IoT, drones, analytics, SmartGrade systems, and other precision technologies to improve equipment efficiency and job site operations.

John Deere is leveraging ActiveControl to achieve Agile SAP Transformation, in partnership with Basis Technologies to bring fully integrated, event-driven process that improves quality, reduces risk and delivers value to customers.

John Deere uses data analytics from thousands of connected machines flowing through its central Machine Health Monitoring Center, enabling preventive maintenance that ultimately helps dealers save warranty costs.

