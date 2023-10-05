Global Upper Extremity Prosthetics Pipeline Research Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upper Extremity Prosthetics Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive information about the Upper Extremity Prosthetics pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Upper Extremity Prosthetics are designed to replace a partially or fully amputated or congenitally absent upper extremity.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Upper Extremity Prosthetics under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Upper Extremity Prosthetics and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Upper Extremity Prosthetics under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Upper Extremity Prosthetics Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Upper Extremity Prosthetics - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Upper Extremity Prosthetics - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Upper Extremity Prosthetics - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Upper Extremity Prosthetics - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Upper Extremity Prosthetics - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Upper Extremity Prosthetics - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Upper Extremity Prosthetics - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Upper Extremity Prosthetics Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Upper Extremity Prosthetics - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Upper Extremity Prosthetics Companies and Product Overview
6 Upper Extremity Prosthetics- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Aalto University
- Argomedical AG
- Atom Limbs Inc
- Barron Associates, Inc.
- Bionic Natali
- BrainRobotics
- Case Western Reserve University
- Chalmers University of Technology
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Department of Biomedical Engineering Columbia University
- Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida International University
- Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung der Angewandten Forschung eV
- Hannover Medical School
- Imperial College London
- Infinite Biomedical Technologies LLC
- Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems Corporation
- Johns Hopkins University
- KeriMedical SA
- Laval University
- Liberating Technologies Inc
- Life and Limb Pvt Ltd
- Mayo Clinic
- Medical Bionics Inc
- MELTIN MMI Co Ltd
- National University of Singapore
- North Maharashtra University
- North-Eastern Hill University
- Orthogen LLC
- Osaka Institute Of Technology
- Ossur hf
- Otto Bock Healthcare Canada Ltd.
- Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies
- Suzhou Minimally Invasive Orthopedics (Group) Co Ltd
- SwissProsthetics
- Techbionic
- The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- The University of New South Wales press Limited
- UniQuest Pty Ltd
- University College London
- University of Cape Town
- University of Lincoln
- University of Missouri
- University of Nebraska
- VA Salt Lake City Health Care System
- Vanderbilt University
- Yale University
