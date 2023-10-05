Kokum Butter Market to Reach US$ 1,236.2 Million by 2033 with a CAGR of 6.3% | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per FMI’s analysis, the global kokum butter market is expected to secure US$ 692.6 million in 2023 and reach US$ 1,236.2 million by 2033. The market is estimated to ensure a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Growing demand in the food and beverage and pharmaceuticals industry is expected to play a key role in driving the market growth during the forecast period.



The Indian Western Ghats region is home to an outstanding array of plant species, each with its own story. One such plant is kokum, a tree that has captivated consumers because of its thick carpet of green leaves and red-tinged frail turning leaves. Its popularity as a culinary component, as well as its therapeutic benefits, contribute to its attractiveness. Kokum butter is obtained by extracting and processing the seeds of the Garcinia Indica (kokum) tree, which thrives naturally in India's tropical regions. This butter has acquired prominence due to its multiple beneficial characteristics and adaptability throughout industries such as food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Factors Supporting Global Kokum Butter Market Growth

Rise in demand by consumers for natural and organically harvested products.

The diverse range of health benefits of kokum butter attracts consumers. It acts as a rich source of vitamin E, prevents premature aging, is a good omega-6 fatty acid, and reduces inflammation in skin tissues.

The expansion of the cosmetic and skincare industry offers an opportunity for the kokum butter market players to bring in products such as lip balms, moisturizers, eye creams, and so on, using kokum butter and its anti-inflammatory properties.

High disposable income leads to a greater purchasing power of consumers of premium skincare products, which is another factor driving market growth.

Kokum butter's high triglyceride concentration, low melting point, and solid fat content make it an excellent replacement for cocoa butter in the production of chocolate.

"Kokum butter is a versatile natural ingredient with various applications," highlights Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.), referencing their recent study. "Derived from the seeds of the Garcinia indica tree, this butter is valued for its moisturizing and emollient properties, making it a popular choice in skincare and cosmetics."

Key Market Takeaways

The kokum butter market expanded at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2033.

By 2033, China's kokum butter market is projected to expand, with a CAGR of 10.2%.

In 2022, the United States dominated the kokum butter market with a share of 22.6%.

In 2022, Germany expanded significantly in the kokum butter market business, with a share of 6.2%.

India is expected to emerge as a dominant region in the kokum butter market in 2023, securing a substantial 6.9% market CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Brands that produce and market kokum butter are certain to gain from a shift towards digital marketing, such as social media channels, commercials, and other comparable marketing techniques. Using the client base acquired from influencers' social media followers is another way to alert consumers to the simplicity and other benefits of kokum butter over regular butter.

Key Companies Profiled

International Cosmetic Science Centre

Manorama Group

Keynote International

Villa Germania Alimentos S.A.

Ausmetics Daily Chemicals

Cargill

Mewah Group

VINK Chemicals

Musim Mas

Akoma Cooperative

Recent Developments

Keynote International, a global export house for gourmet collections, is committed to democratizing good taste and wholesome flavors. It specializes in a premium range of products such as white truffle honey, Indian borage honey, Ajwain honey and so on.

Almunajem Foods Company, in May 2023, to discuss and address the inquiries of analysts and investors, held an earnings conference call with the investors to discuss the fiscal year 2022 and the results of the 1st quarter of 2023.

Key Segments Profiled in the Kokum Butter Industry Survey

Kokum Butter Market by Application:

Creams

Skin Lotions

Balms

Shaving Creams

Conditioners

Lipsticks

Body Butters

Moisturizing Creams

Hair Care Products

Soaps

Toiletries

Confectionery

Bakery Products



Kokum Butter Market by End Use:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Other End Uses



Kokum Butter Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



