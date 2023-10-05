Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Report 2023: Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecasts 2015-2033

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing Market Size by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers an unparalleled view into the current market scenario, covering 39 countries complete with color-coded, fully-sourced market models highlighting epidemiology-based indications, procedure volumes, and more. The model also provides crucial insights into the competitive dynamics of the NGS Tests sector, and in-depth country-specific overviews of healthcare systems, reimbursement policies, and medtech regulatory landscapes.

In a rapidly evolving medical landscape, having a deep understanding of transformative diagnostic tools is crucial for forward-thinking businesses. This is precisely where the global market analysis and forecast model for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests within the In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area proves invaluable.

The in-depth report provides a detailed examination of the impact of market trends on NGS Tests, a cutting-edge technology that allows an entire genome to be sequenced at once. Its use in whole-genome sequencing, exome sequencing, transcriptome sequencing, and targeted sequencing of multi-gene panels is becoming increasingly standard.



The utilization of NGS Tests in identifying key mutations is a significant pivot in the personalization of treatments. Its increasing usage in evaluating tumor biopsies for a wide range of targetable mutations only attests to NGS Tests' potential in transforming the healthcare industry.

With this comprehensive guide, CMO executives, sourcing and procurement leaders, and private equity investors can make better-informed strategic decisions in a high-potential market.



Currently marketed Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2033

Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Tests market from 2015-2033.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Illumina Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Qiagen NV

Agilent Technologies Inc

New England Biolabs Inc

Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd



