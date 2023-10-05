Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size to Surpass USD 32.19 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.9%

Pune,India, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size was valued at USD 5.88 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 6.79 billion in 2021 to USD 32.19 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.

The solution is likely to be sought-after to boost cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Key Industry Developments-

Nutanix, Inc. launched advanced HCI software to boost innovations in the cloud and data center markets.

StorMagic partnered with Hivecell to launch Hivecell HCI with StorMagic SvSAN to bolster security and storage problems.





Request a Free Sample PDF - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-106444





Key Takeaways-

Growing Number of Digital Businesses Transformation Initiatives Aids Market Growth

Increasing adoption of HCI services, such as disaster recovery and data security, is driving the growth of the market

Application Analysis: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Expected to Have Significant Share Owing to ‘Work from Home’ and ‘BYOD’ Trends

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size in North America was USD 2.70 Billion in 2020

Rising investment for the data center infrastructure development is expected to witness potential opportunity for market growth.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Dell Technologies (Texas, U.S.), VMware Inc. (California, U.S.), Nutanix Inc. (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (California, U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Texas, U.S.), StorMagic (Bristol, U.K.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Scale Computing (Indiana, U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 24.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 32.19 Billion Base Year 2020 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size in 2020 USD 5.88 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component, Application, End-user and Geography Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Growth Drivers Trend for Disaster Recovery and Data Security to Bolster Growth Potentials





To know how our report can help streamline your business, Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-106444





Drivers and Restraints

Trend for Disaster Recovery and Data Security to Bolster Growth Potentials

Industry participants are expected to inject funds into robust HCI services, including disaster recovery and data security. IBM asserts the total average cost of data security breach stood at USD 3.86 million per breach in 2020.Enterprises are likely to exhibit an inclination for hyper-converged solutions and services to minimize the risk of data security breaches. Besides, the solution has become trendier to boost performance and minimize OPEX. Stakeholders expect a high-security AMD processor suite to gain ground globally, fostering the hyper-converged infrastructure market growth.

However, stakeholders are likely to grapple with high power requirements and compatibility issues. The prevalence of workloads in a limited space could compel leading companies to rethink their strategies.





Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Application

Remote Office/Branch Office

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Data Center Consolidation

Data Protection and Disaster Recovery

Others (Server Virtualizations, Cloud Management)

By End-user

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Others (Education)





Regional Insights

North America to Emerge as a Lucrative Hub with Presence of Leading Players

The North America hyper-converged infrastructure market share will witness a commendable gain in the wake of soaring investments across HCI applications. Besides, presence of key players, such as IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies, and Microsoft Corporation, will aid the regional growth. The North America industry size accounted for around USD 2.70 billion in 2020 and will grow with surging demand from government and healthcare sectors.

Europe is likely to contribute a notable share toward the global market against the backdrop of investments in digitization. To illustrate, in November 2021, the European Commission poured USD 2.24 billion from the Digital Europe Program to take a strategic step toward digital transition. Moreover, in September, Google injected approximately USD 1.13 billion in Germany to bolster cloud data centers using renewable energy sources.





Quick Buy - Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106444





Competitive Landscape-

Industry Participants to Invest in Product Launches to Tap Markets

Industry players are expected to increase their investments in mergers & acquisitions, R&D activities, and technological advancements as an added advantage. The competitive scenario suggests prominent companies could invest in product portfolio expansion and geographical expansion.





FAQs

How big is the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market?

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market size was USD 5.88 Billion in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 32.19 Billion by 2028.

How fast is the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market growing?

The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, 2021-2028





Related Reports-

Data Center Infrastructure Market Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Green Data Center Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Software Defined Data Center Market Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities





About Us-

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment