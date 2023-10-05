Soldier Modernization Thematic Intelligence Report 2023

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soldier Modernization - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As concerns over the outbreak of a near-peer conflict were realized following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, the nature of this conflict has validated the focus of many armies worldwide on modernizing the capabilities of the modern infantry soldier to maximize their effectiveness on an increasingly networked, digitized, and unconventional battlespace.

As demonstrated by hostilities in Ukraine, soldiers equipped with a convoluted mix of equipment including legacy anti-vehicular weapons systems coupled with commercial-of-the-shelf (COTS) products such as man-portable drones and thermal imaging sights - can still deliver outsized effects against a numerically and technologically superior adversary.



As the technological gap between major geopolitical adversaries like China and the US continues to diminish, commanders at both the tactical and strategic levels have placed greater emphasis on diversifying the capabilities of the individual soldier within the context of combined arms maneuvers and multi-domain operations (MDO).

However, the war in Ukraine has also demonstrated the un-paralleled lethality of modern high-intensity warfare (HIW), with the attrition rate of human assets far surpassing that which many had grown accustomed to during the insurgencies of the Global War on Terror. Consequently, investing in the survivability of the modern soldier remains equally as important as the diversification of their roles and capabilities on the modern battlefield, factors which are likely to shape the global market for integrated soldier systems (ISS) over the next decade.



Key Highlights

Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market.

Analysis of the various defense related soldier modernization projects currently under development, as well cross-industry research initiatives which could impact the future applications of related technologies.

Scope

The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered.

The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole soldier modernization value chain are covered.

Highlights from the range different soldier modernization research, development and manufacturing programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies.

Reasons to Buy

Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.

Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the soldier modernization theme.

Understanding how spending on integrated soldier systems and related capabilties will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Players

Technology briefing

The imperatives of soldier modernization

Outfitting infantry - Shifting priorities and emerging threats

Trends

Technology Trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry analysis

Market size & growth forecasts

Small arms & ammunition

Unmanned systems and soldier ISR

Soldier C4I

Mergers and acquisitions

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Case Studies

Timeline

Value Chain

Clothing & personal protective equipment (PPE)

Small arms & weapons systems

C4I Systems

Soldier ISR

Leaders

Disruptors

Sector Scorecards

Aerospace, defense and security scorecard

