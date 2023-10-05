Introducing New Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2: Smarter Ways to Keep Track of Valuables

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2, available starting October 11. Galaxy SmartTag2 brings design and usability enhancements to the Galaxy SmartTag line that enable new ways to keep track of valuables.



“We are constantly looking at ways to make people’s lives more convenient through Samsung Galaxy’s industry-leading innovations,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings, Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics. “With the Galaxy SmartTag2, we set out to make sure Samsung Galaxy users can find their belongings in an easy and intuitive way. With an enhanced finding experience and a longer battery life1, Galaxy SmartTag2 will provide users with greater peace of mind for longer and in more situations.”

Intuitive Features Help You to Find Lost Items 2

The new Lost Mode feature on the Galaxy SmartTag2 allows users to input their contact information with a text message. From there, anyone who discovers an item with a Galaxy SmartTag2 attached can use their smartphone to scan the tag and see the owners’ message and contact information. This means a Galaxy SmartTag2 attached to a pet’s collar is now a convenient way to communicate the pet owner’s phone number, along with a personalized message3. Lost Mode works with any mobile device using an NFC reader and web browser.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 now also provides an improved Compass View feature, enhancing the user experience by providing arrows to show the direction and distance of the Galaxy SmartTag2 in relation to the user. This mode is available on any UWB-supported Galaxy smartphone, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra4.

Users can now launch the SmartThings Find app more quickly, thanks to an upgrade where the newly registered Galaxy SmartTags installs a shortcut to the app on the user’s smartphone. Additionally, the app also features a new full screen map view and an intuitive interface, making the user experience even more seamless5. Finally, when switching Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy SmartTag2 automatically re-syncs with your new Galaxy smartphone using your Samsung account6.

Sleek Design with Useful Functionality

The new compact size and ring-shaped design on the Galaxy SmartTag2 was created with ease of use in mind. The large metal loop enhances product durability by using metal on the inside of the ring, and can support accessories such as clips and keyrings. These accessories can also attach to bags and luggage.

The Galaxy SmartTag2 is crafted with enhanced durability with an IP677 rating for water and dust resistance. It also supports a new pet walking mode, allowing users to log walks with their furry friends.

Peace of Mind, Repackaged

Galaxy SmartTag2 retains many of the popular features from Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+. It takes advantage of both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and UWB capabilities, leveraging Augmented Reality (AR) SmartThings Find technology to visually guide users toward their item using their Samsung Galaxy smartphone camera. In addition, Galaxy SmartTag2 works within a maximum Bluetooth range of 120 meters.

SmartThings Find allows users to choose when to share their devices’ locations through their Galaxy SmartTag2 by either turning Lost Mode on or off. Disabling Lost Mode immediately hides the owners’ contact information and wipes the message left by the owner from the Galaxy SmartTag2.

Canadian availability

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 will be available for purchase starting October 11, 2023, at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada for $39.99 for 1 pack & $139.99 for 4 Pack (our regular price).

For more information about the Samsung GalaxySmartTag2, please visit here.

1 Compared to Galaxy SmartTags.

2 For Galaxy SmartTag2, Samsung account log-in and registration on SmartThings Find is required. Galaxy SmartTag2 needs to be paired with ultra-wideband (UWB)-enabled Galaxy smartphones with Android 11 or higher to fully function. Accuracy may be reduced if there's an obstacle between you and the tag, such as when the tag is inside a drawer, behind a wall, or in a car.

3 Contact information and message shown on Lost Mode must be registered beforehand on the SmartThings app.

4 Current Galaxy products that support UWB include Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold2, Z Fold3, Z Fold4, Z Fold5

5 Compared to Galaxy SmartTags.

6 All devices need to be registered to the same Samsung Account.

7 Galaxy SmartTag2 is rated as IP67. Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach, pool use or soapy water. Water and dust resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time.

