Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report 2023: A $455+ Million Market by 2032 - Amplified Funding, Dedicated Research Efforts, & Collaborations Fueling Developments

The global EV-based liquid biopsy market was valued at $78.22 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $455.53 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 19.73% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The global EV-based liquid biopsy market is expected to be driven by ongoing technological advancements, increasing adoption by healthcare providers, and a growing focus on personalized medicine.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of global healthcare, the demand for accessible, non-invasive, and advanced diagnostic solutions remains paramount. Among the emerging fields, the EV-based liquid biopsy market shines brightly, driven by continuous technological innovations, widespread adoption by healthcare providers, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine.

North America took the lead in the global EV-based liquid biopsy market in 2022, and its dominance is expected to persist throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, comprising numerous emerging economies, is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.64% in the market during the same forecast period.

EV-based liquid biopsy involves the use of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as a non-invasive diagnostic tool for detecting and monitoring various diseases, including cancer. The global EV-based liquid biopsy market has experienced significant growth fueled by technological advancements, surging demand for non-invasive diagnostics, and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide.

The transformative potential of EV-based liquid biopsy lies in its ability to revolutionize disease diagnosis and monitoring. With real-time monitoring capabilities, the potential for early disease detection, and greater accessibility compared to traditional biopsy methods, it not only enhances the patient experience but also lowers healthcare costs and improves overall healthcare outcomes. This expansion of the market sector is further stimulating increased research and development activities, encouraging strategic partnerships within the industry, and driving economic growth.

The global EV-based liquid biopsy market is currently in a progressive phase, driven by growing academic research and product approvals. Moreover, its expanding applications in personalized medicine and precision oncology are projected to fuel further market growth.

The adoption of EV-based liquid biopsy has indeed transformed disease diagnosis and monitoring, offering a multitude of advantages over traditional biopsy methods. Its non-invasive nature, real-time monitoring capabilities, and potential for early disease detection have revolutionized healthcare diagnostics.

By providing a less invasive and more accessible means of detecting and monitoring diseases, especially cancer, EV-based liquid biopsy has significantly improved the patient experience, reduced healthcare costs, and overall enhanced healthcare outcomes. Additionally, the participation of established industry players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and Bio-Techne Corporation is expected to contribute to market growth.

Furthermore, the growth of the EV-based liquid biopsy market has spurred increased research and development endeavors, fostered collaborations between industry entities and academic institutions, and generated new economic opportunities.

Market Segmentation

Kits and Assays Segment to Dominate the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market (by Offering)

Based on offering, the kits and assays segment dominated the global EV-based liquid biopsy market in FY2022. The increasing adoption of isolation kits, assays, and accessories contributed to the prominence of this segment. Various exosome and EV isolation kits are being used to carry out several procedures and liquid biopsy tests.

Isolation Segment to Dominate the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market (by Technology)

Based on technology, the isolation segment dominated the global EV-based liquid biopsy market in FY2022. Under isolation technology, precipitation emerged as the most common technology used.

Sample Preparation Segment to Dominate the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market (by Workflow)

Based on workflow, the EV-based liquid biopsy market was dominated by the sample preparation segment in FY2022. The sample preparation or pre-analytical phase in the EV-based liquid biopsy workflow includes specimen collection, stabilization, transport, enrichment, processing, isolation, and quality assessment of the analyte.

Academic and Research Institutes Segment to Dominate the Global EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Market (by End User)

Based on end user, academic and research segment accounted for the largest share of the global EV-based liquid biopsy market in FY2022. Academic and research institutes play a vital role in the adoption of EV-based liquid biopsy methods, serving as essential facilities for both companies and independent academic research. These institutions are primarily engaged in research activities aimed at identifying biomarkers, developing drugs, and conducting cell analysis to acquire targets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 166 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $90.09 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $455.53 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Abundance and Remarkable Stability of Exosomes Compared to CfDNA or CTCs

Amplified Funding and Dedicated Research Efforts

Rising Prevalence of Cancers

Market Restraints

Lack of Standardized EV Isolation and Characterization Protocols

Lack of Precise EV Subtype Classification and Biomarkers Validation

Market Opportunities

Advancements in EV-Based Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Development of New EV-Based Biomarkers

Approved Products in the Market

Company Profiles

Key Players

Abcam plc

Bio-Techne Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd

Lonza Group AG

Revvity, Inc. (PerkinElmer, Inc.)

Takara Bio Inc.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Emerging Companies

Mursla Bio

Nanostics Inc.

Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc.

Clara Diagnostics, Inc. (Clara Biotech)

Methods of EV Isolation and Analysis

Isolation Methods

EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Ultracentrifugation Methods

Differential Ultracentrifugation

Density Gradient Centrifugation

Moving Zone or Rate-Zonal Centrifugation

Isopycnic Centrifugation

EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Size-Based Methods

Ultrafiltration

Sequential Filtration

Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC)

Flow Field-Flow Fractionation (FFFF)

Hydrostatic Filtration Dialysis (HFD)

EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Immunoaffinity Methods

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Magneto-Immunoprecipitation

EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Precipitation Methods

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Precipitation

Lectin Induced Agglutination

EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Microfluidic Technology

EV Isolation Techniques Utilizing Commercial Kits

Advantages and Disadvantages of the EV Isolation Methods

Novel Approaches for Exosome Isolation

Analysis Methods

Advantages and Disadvantages of Analysis Methods for Evs

