Precision and Personalized Medicine in Pharma Thematic Intelligence 2023: How the Healthcare, Macroeconomic, Technology, and Regulatory Trends will Impact the Precision and Personalized Medicine Space

The "Precision and Personalized Medicine in Pharma - Thematic Intelligence" report
This report consolidates thinking and forecasts around how the healthcare, macroeconomic, technology, and regulatory trends will impact the precision and personalized medicine space, as well as providing insights into the leading players and future disruptors across the value chain, and providing insights into key drugs and markets
The monumental revolution in healthcare, driven by precision and personalized medicine, is profoundly transforming disease treatment and healthcare provision. The pursuit of enhanced patient outcomes, elevated quality of life, efficient disease management, and the transition from reactive to proactive care has stimulated a surge of investment into R&D within this niche.
Inspired by the digitalization of the healthcare sector, this market research report gives insights into the energetic evolution of diagnostics and therapeutics specifically developed for precision and personalized medicine. Innovation empowered by biomarker testing with next-generation sequencing (NGS), the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) in data analytics for trend identification, and the application of Industry 4.0 technologies has amplified the quality and efficiency of complex drug production.
Tackling the greatest challenge of drug pricing and reimbursement will be a cornerstone to facilitating precision and personalized medicine. This report offers an in-depth study of the leaders in this field and the future game-changers across the value chains while providing insight into the crucial drugs and markets. Discover how the elements of healthcare, macroeconomics, technology, and regulation trends can impact your engagement with precision and personalized medicine.
Strategists, competitive intelligence professionals, and stakeholder in the pharmaceutical industry will find this report invaluable in identifying opportunities and also in discerning potential risks associated with precision and personalized medicine. It is a compass pointing to the future of personalized health care.
Scope
- A focused chapter on the key healthcare, technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends impacting precision and personalized medicine, and a review of the ways in which these trends will accelerate or hinder precision and personalized medicine.
- Industry analysis and market forecast for different therapies within precision and personalized medicine up to 2029.
- Case studies providing in-depth insight into some of the most recent and most influential developments in precision and personalized medicine, from recently approved gene therapies to new AI platforms to accelerate the development of new personalized drugs.
- Review of leaders and disruptors across the precision and personalized medicine value chain, covering diagnostics, therapeutics, and services.
- Thematic scorecard for drug development ranking companies on their investment in the top ten themes impacting the industry, one of which being precision and personalized medicine.
- Understand the key trends accelerating or hindering the precision and personalized medicine space.
- See market forecasts for different therapies within precision and personalized medicine up to 2029.
- Understand recent and influential developments in precision and personalized medicine.
- Review of leaders and disruptors across the precision and personalized medicine value chain.
