Metaverse in Energy Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: How the Metaverse is Impacting Energy Operations Globally

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Energy - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report shows how the metaverse is impacting energy operations globally and provides an understanding how the metaverse is adding value to energy operations.
The metaverse includes digital twins, VR and AR, and blockchain. All of these technologies, especially digital twins, have been integrated into energy companies' business operations for many years now. As metaverse technologies develop, and as energy operations expand, the potential impact of the metaverse on the energy sector will grow.
The metaverse is an important theme for the energy sector because technologies such as digital twins, VR, and AR can add real value in industrial environments. Firstly, energy companies rely on a vast range of industrial assets, and digital twins can support the predictive maintenance of these assets and monitor their performance. AR-based remote assistance solutions can also improve the efficiency of maintenance work.
Secondly, employees need to be trained safely and effectively, and VR tools can simulate real-life physical environments. This enables employees to familiarize themselves with the assets and functions they are responsible for in an immersive, consequence-free setting.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- The Metaverse Value Chain
- Foundation layer
- Tools layer
- User interface layer
- Experience layer
- Energy Challenges
- The Impact of the Metaverse on Energy
- Case Studies
- Data Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Company filings trends
- Hiring trends
- Metaverse timeline
- Companies
- Leading metaverse adopters in energy
- Leading metaverse vendors
- Specialist metaverse vendors in energy
- Sector Scorecards
- Integrated oil and gas sector scorecard
- Power utilities sector scorecard
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Shell
- BP
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co
- Equinor
- Chevron
- Petrobras
- Exxon Mobil
- Gazprom Neft
- ADNOC
- TotalEnergies
- Sumitomo
- Sinopec
- PKN Orlen
- PTT
- Qatar Energy
- Kuwait Petroleum
- YPF
- ONGC
- Sonatrach
- Sasol
- Cenovus
- Pemex
- Rosneft
- Ecopetrol
- NIOC
- Tatneft
- PDVSA
- Iberdrola
- EDF Energy
- Engie
- Enel
- E.ON
- Rosatom
- Fortum
- Centerpoint Energy
- AES
- Alliant Energy
- CLP Holdings
- EGAT
- China Huaneng Group
- Taipower
- China Huadian
- RusHydro
- China Datang
- Eksom
- PT PLN
- Inter Rao
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbwmt7
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.