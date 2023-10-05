Metaverse in Energy Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: How the Metaverse is Impacting Energy Operations Globally

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Energy - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report shows how the metaverse is impacting energy operations globally and provides an understanding how the metaverse is adding value to energy operations.

The metaverse includes digital twins, VR and AR, and blockchain. All of these technologies, especially digital twins, have been integrated into energy companies' business operations for many years now. As metaverse technologies develop, and as energy operations expand, the potential impact of the metaverse on the energy sector will grow.



The metaverse is an important theme for the energy sector because technologies such as digital twins, VR, and AR can add real value in industrial environments. Firstly, energy companies rely on a vast range of industrial assets, and digital twins can support the predictive maintenance of these assets and monitor their performance. AR-based remote assistance solutions can also improve the efficiency of maintenance work.

Secondly, employees need to be trained safely and effectively, and VR tools can simulate real-life physical environments. This enables employees to familiarize themselves with the assets and functions they are responsible for in an immersive, consequence-free setting.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Metaverse Value Chain

Foundation layer

Tools layer

User interface layer

Experience layer

Energy Challenges

The Impact of the Metaverse on Energy

Case Studies

Data Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Company filings trends

Hiring trends

Metaverse timeline

Companies

Leading metaverse adopters in energy

Leading metaverse vendors

Specialist metaverse vendors in energy

Sector Scorecards

Integrated oil and gas sector scorecard

Power utilities sector scorecard

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Shell

BP

Saudi Arabian Oil Co

Equinor

Chevron

Petrobras

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom Neft

ADNOC

TotalEnergies

Sumitomo

Sinopec

PKN Orlen

PTT

Qatar Energy

Kuwait Petroleum

YPF

ONGC

Sonatrach

Sasol

Cenovus

Pemex

Rosneft

Ecopetrol

NIOC

Tatneft

PDVSA

Iberdrola

EDF Energy

Engie

Enel

E.ON

Rosatom

Fortum

Centerpoint Energy

AES

Alliant Energy

CLP Holdings

EGAT

China Huaneng Group

Taipower

China Huadian

RusHydro

China Datang

Eksom

PT PLN

Inter Rao

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbwmt7



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.