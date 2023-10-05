From AI-driven Design to In-vehicle Software: Growth Opportunities Amidst the Chip Crisis

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OEM Risk Mitigation Strategies for the Chip Shortage" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an era of rapid technological advancement, the automotive industry relies heavily on semiconductor chips for a multitude of critical functions, from engine management to interactive infotainment and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These versatile chips are the linchpin in creating intelligent, efficient vehicles. However, the global shortage of semiconductor chips, which first emerged in 2020 and persisted into 2022, has thrown unprecedented challenges at automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide.

In response to this crisis, automotive OEMs have taken strategic measures, demonstrating remarkable financial resilience and returning to pre-pandemic growth rates. Yet, it is essential to acknowledge that the semiconductor chip crisis has not reached its peak, and its impact continues to resonate throughout the industry. This compelling market research report presents an extensive strategic analysis of OEM performance during this defining crisis, shedding light on the diverse tactics employed to combat its ongoing effects.

The report underscores the indispensable role of semiconductor chips in the automotive sector, delves into the profiles of key market participants and their market shares, and chronicles the events that have led to this enduring predicament. Moreover, it explores the differential impact of the crisis on OEMs based on geographic location and other critical factors, offering insights into the companies most and least affected. Above all, the report reveals intriguing partnerships among industry stakeholders who are collectively charting a new course forward amidst this crisis. This in-depth study unravels the intricate dynamics of the market while providing a comprehensive understanding of this pressing issue.

Key Points:

Semiconductor Chip Dependency: The automotive industry heavily relies on semiconductor chips for critical functions, including engine management, infotainment systems, and ADAS.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

Key Strategies to Mitigate the Chip Shortage Crisis

Major Automotive Chip Suppliers

Benchmarking OEM Strategies for the Chip Shortage

Ford: Performance Overview

Interesting Automotive Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Partnerships

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Impact of the Semiconductor Shortage on the Automotive Industry

Events Leading to the Semiconductor Shortage

Tackling the Semiconductor Shortage

Production Cuts Lead to More Production Losses.

Key Strategies to Mitigate the Chip Shortage Crisis

Other Suggested Measures

Key Findings: The Crisis So Far

5. Overview of the Global Automotive Semiconductor Industry

Semiconductor Chips in Vehicles: An Overview

Understanding the Semiconductor Industry

Semiconductor Manufacturing Capacity Distribution

Major Automotive Chip Suppliers

Chip Manufacturing Value Chain

The Persistent Semiconductor Crisis

Key Findings: Semiconductors for the Automotive Industry

6. OEM Strategies to Overcome the Crisis

OEM Impact Analysis

Overcoming the Chip Shortage Crisis: Strategy Overview

Ford: Performance Overview

Ford: Strategies Undertaken

GM: Performance Overview

GM: Strategies Undertaken

Wolfspeed: Case Study

Volkswagen: Performance Overview

Volkswagen: Strategies Undertaken

CARIAD: Case Study

Honda: Performance Overview

Honda: Strategies Undertaken

Toyota: Performance Overview

Toyota: Strategies Undertaken

Tesla: Performance Overview

Tesla: Strategies Undertaken

Hyundai-Kia: Performance Overview

Hyundai-Kia: Strategies Undertaken

Benchmarking OEM Strategies for the Chip Shortage

Interesting Automotive Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Partnerships

Regional Highlights: the United States

7. Widely Adopted Strategies: A Critical Analysis

Strategies: By Region

Strategies: Major Pitfalls

Key Findings: Widely Adopted Strategies

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI-driven Design to Reduce and Optimize Chip Usage in Automobiles

Growth Opportunity 2: Automakers to Differentiate Themselves and Grow through their Chip Strategies

Growth Opportunity 3: Use of In-vehicle Software to Eliminate Dependence on Semiconductor Chips

9. Next Steps

