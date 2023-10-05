USB Hub Market to Gain USD 8.4 Bn by 2032 | Increasing Demand for Multi-Device Connectivity and Faster Data Transfer Speeds

New York, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The Global USB Hub market size is projected to surpass around USD 8.4 billion by 2032 and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032. The global USB Hub Market size accounted for USD 4.1 billion in 2022.

A USB hub is a hardware device that enables multiple USB devices or peripherals to be connected to one USB port on a computer or host device simultaneously, expanding your available USB ports for connecting external hard drives, printers, keyboards, mice, cameras, etc. with one computer or laptop. There are different varieties of hubs designed to meet specific needs such as small portable hubs for travel use as well as larger desktop hubs with multiple ports designed specifically for office settings - an effective solution for expanding connectivity options without adding more physical ports to multiple computers.

Key Takeaway:

By product type, 2022, the USB 3.0 segment is most lucrative and has generated a revenue share of 37% , in 2022.

segment is most lucrative and has generated a revenue , in 2022. By end-user, the Commercial segment has dominated the market and it is growing at a CAGR of 53% over the forecasted period 2023 to 2032.

segment has dominated the market and it is growing at a over the forecasted period 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 37% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue . Europe has held a 24% revenue share in 2022.

has held a revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR from 2023-2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the USB Hub Market?

There are several factors that are affecting the growth of the USB hub industry. These include:

Increasing demand for USB devices : With the increase in electronic devices using USB ports, there is also rising demand for USB hubs to connect with different devices with a single port will help to drive the growth of the market.

: With the increase in electronic devices using USB ports, there is also rising demand for USB hubs to connect with different devices with a single port will help to drive the growth of the market. Technological Advancements: The new and advanced development of USB devices, such as USB Type-C will help to grow the market by offering enhanced user experience by supporting the latest technology in the market.

The new and advanced development of USB devices, such as USB Type-C will help to grow the market by offering enhanced user experience by supporting the latest technology in the market. Cost Effective: The USB hub devices are available in the market at affordable rates which makes them accessible to use in a wide range by users and also helps for the increasing growth of the USB hub market.

Top Trends in the Global USB Hub Market:

The global USB hub market is witnessing several notable trends. Firstly, the demand for USB-C hubs is surging due to their versatility and compatibility with modern devices. Secondly, the rise in remote work and digital connectivity is driving the need for hubs with multiple ports, including HDMI and Ethernet. Additionally, the market is seeing a shift towards compact and portable hubs for on-the-go convenience.

Enhanced data transfer speeds, such as USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt compatibility, are also gaining prominence. Moreover, the integration of advanced features like power delivery (PD) for charging laptops and smartphones is a key trend. Lastly, eco-friendly and sustainable materials in USB hub manufacturing are becoming increasingly important to environmentally conscious consumers.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the dominant region in the global USB hub market. A high level of consumer awareness and adoption of advanced gadgets in North America contributes to the strong demand for USB hubs. The region's tech-savvy population, including businesses and individual consumers, often require multiple USB ports for connecting various devices simultaneously, boosting the market. Furthermore, North America's robust e-commerce infrastructure and online retail market make it easy for consumers to access and purchase USB hubs, contributing to market growth.

Additionally, the region's well-developed logistics and distribution networks ensure the efficient supply of USB hubs to meet the demand. Moreover, the presence of trade shows, tech exhibitions, and marketing initiatives in North America helps in promoting USB hubs and educating consumers about their benefits, further fueling the market's dominance.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.1 billion Market Size (2032) USD 8.4 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.6% North America Revenue Share 37% Europe Revenue Share 24% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global USB hub market is driven by increasing demand for versatile connectivity solutions in today's digital world. Rapidly expanding smart device usage, the proliferation of USB-C technology, and the need for efficient data transfer and charging options fuel this market's growth. Additionally, remote work and online learning trends have boosted the demand for multi-port hubs, while the rise of gaming and multimedia consumption further amplifies the need for enhanced connectivity options. Furthermore, the compact and portable nature of USB hubs makes them increasingly popular among mobile users. Overall, these factors contribute to the sustained expansion of the global USB hub market.

Market Restraints

The global USB hub market faces several restraints that could impede its growth. Firstly, the market is highly competitive, leading to pricing pressures on manufacturers. Secondly, the proliferation of wireless connectivity options poses a challenge to traditional USB hubs. Additionally, compatibility issues with various devices and operating systems can limit market expansion. Furthermore, the global semiconductor chip shortage has disrupted the supply chain, affecting USB hub production. Regulatory compliance requirements and concerns about data security are also restraining factors, as they necessitate additional development and testing efforts. Finally, the trend toward device consolidation, such as docking stations, may reduce the demand for standalone USB hubs.

Market Opportunities

Expanding digitalization and the proliferation of USB-dependent devices are driving substantial growth in the global USB hub market. This presents a significant market opportunity for companies to cater to the increasing demand for versatile, high-speed, and multi-port USB hubs. As consumers and businesses seek efficient connectivity solutions, particularly in remote work and digital entertainment settings, the USB hub market is poised for robust expansion. Leveraging this opportunity involves offering innovative, compact, and affordable USB hub solutions that cater to diverse user needs and device compatibility, ultimately capitalizing on the market's upward trajectory.

Report Segmentation of the USB Hub Market

Type Insight:

Based on product type, the market is segmented into USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB 3.1. USB 3.0 is the most lucrative segment in the global USB hub market. USB 3.0 offers notably accelerated data transfer rates in comparison to USB 2.0. This heightened speed is pivotal for tasks necessitating swift file transfers, which is exceedingly pertinent in both professional and personal settings. Moreover, USB 3.0 hubs provide superior power delivery capabilities. This feature proves indispensable for charging an array of devices, ranging from smartphones and tablets to laptops. The accelerated power output results in expedited and more efficacious charging. Furthermore, USB 3.0 hubs are also backward-compatible with USB 2.0 devices, ensuring users can still connect their older peripherals without experiencing any compatibility issues or transitional difficulties when transitioning to this technology. This compatibility feature helps smooth the transition and encourages adoption.

Application Insight:

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. The commercial segment holds the largest shares in the USB hub market. Commercial establishments typically require a larger number of USB hubs due to their extensive scale of operations. This includes offices, educational institutions, retail stores, and healthcare facilities, among others. As a result, the commercial sector drives higher demand. Moreover, commercial users place a premium on productivity and efficiency. USB hubs play a pivotal role in enhancing workflow by simplifying device connectivity. This results in time savings and increased operational efficiency.

Recent Development of the USB Hub Market

In September 2021: our expertise in energy-efficient power electronics, an enterprise server power supply unit with an 80% increase in power density and 1% increase in efficiency was developed by Delta Electronics and Texas Instruments Gallium Nitride Technology are experts in energy-efficient power electronics.

our expertise in energy-efficient power electronics, an enterprise server power supply unit with an 80% increase in power density and 1% increase in efficiency was developed by Delta Electronics and Texas Instruments Gallium Nitride Technology are experts in energy-efficient power electronics. In June 2021: According to Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation the IMX585, a 1/1.2-type 4k determine CMOS picture sensor for safety cameras that produce the multiple times dynamic scope of a new model in a single revelation, will be available quickly.



Market Segmentation

By Type

USB 2.0

USB 3.0

USB 3.1

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market are focussing on extensive product diversification, continually expanding their USB hub offerings to cater to various consumer needs. Others prioritize aggressive pricing strategies, targeting cost-conscious consumers and ensuring affordability. Several prominent players invest heavily in marketing and branding efforts to establish themselves as trusted names in the industry. Additionally, partnerships and collaborations with technology companies to ensure compatibility with a wide range of devices are commonly adopted strategies.

Some of the major players include:

Anker Innovations Co. Ltd

StarTech.com

Conceptronic

USBGear.com

atolla.com

Vaunix Technology Corp.

Belkin International, Inc.

Honeywell International

Texas Instruments

Other Key Players

