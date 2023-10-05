Magnetometer market Size to Hit USD 5.5 billion by 2031, Garnering 6.5% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The magnetometer market was estimated to have acquired US$ 3.0 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 6.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 5.5 billion . The integration of quantum technology has given rise to quantum magnetometers, offering unparalleled sensitivity and precision. These advanced devices find applications in quantum computing, medical diagnostics, and even the detection of underground structures. The growing interest in quantum technologies opens doors for innovative magnetometer applications.



With the increasing focus on space exploration, magnetometers are becoming crucial instruments for studying celestial bodies and planetary magnetic fields. Their role in spacecraft navigation and landing accuracy is indispensable, creating opportunities for specialized magnetometer solutions. Environmental concerns are driving the need for monitoring magnetic anomalies in the Earth's crust. Magnetometers can assist in early detection of geological hazards like earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, offering substantial potential in disaster management and environmental protection.

Magnetometers are finding their way into consumer electronics for applications such as indoor navigation, gaming, and augmented reality. As these technologies continue to gain popularity, the demand for high-quality, miniaturized magnetometers is on the rise. Magnetic sensors are increasingly used in medical devices and diagnostics, including MRI machines and wearable health gadgets. Their potential in non-invasive medical imaging and disease diagnosis holds promise for future growth.

Magnetometers play a vital role in defense and security applications, such as detecting buried mines and unexploded ordnance. As global security concerns persist, the demand for advanced magnetometer solutions remains strong. Magnetometers are aiding archaeologists in uncovering hidden archaeological structures and artifacts without disturbing the ground. This non-invasive approach has immense potential in preserving cultural heritage and historical sites.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Vector magnetometers dominate the magnetometer market due to their versatility and precise measurement capabilities across various applications.

Three-axis magnetometers dominate the magnetometer market due to their ability to provide comprehensive magnetic field data in three dimensions.

Portable magnetometers currently dominate the magnetometer market due to their versatility and ease of use in various applications.

Space Exploration remains the dominating application in the magnetometer market, driven by its pivotal role in planetary research and navigation.

Aerospace & defense stands as the dominating end-use industry in the magnetometer market, owing to its diverse applications and precision needs.



Market Trends for Magnetometer

Quantum magnetometers are gaining traction, offering unprecedented precision and sensitivity for applications in research, healthcare, and defense.

The demand for smaller, more portable magnetometers is growing, driven by consumer electronics and space exploration requirements.

Magnetometers find increased use in environmental monitoring, aiding in disaster prediction, geological studies, and climate research.



Market for Magnetometers: Regional Outlook

North America boasts a robust market share, driven by the thriving aerospace and defense industries. Technological advancements, particularly in quantum magnetometers, are propelling growth, with applications extending to consumer electronics and environmental monitoring.

Europe demonstrates a strong presence in the market, with an emphasis on automotive and healthcare applications. The region's focus on renewable energy and sustainable practices also bolsters the demand for magnetometers in various sectors.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a dynamic market, primarily attributed to the flourishing consumer electronics industry and expanding research and academia sectors. The region's rapid technological adoption and manufacturing prowess contribute to its substantial growth potential.



Global Magnetometer Market: Key Players



The competitive landscape of the magnetometer market is characterized by intense rivalry and a blend of established players and innovative startups. This dynamic landscape ensures a steady influx of new ideas and solutions in the magnetometer market. The following companies are well-known participants in the global Magnetometer market:

Product Portfolio

Bartington Instruments offers a comprehensive product portfolio of precision magnetometers, fluxgate sensors, and magnetic susceptibility systems. Their cutting-edge solutions cater to diverse industries, including geophysics, environmental monitoring, and aerospace.

Cryogenic Limited specializes in ultra-low temperature systems, offering a range of cryocoolers and accessories. Their products find applications in scientific research, medical devices, and aerospace, ensuring reliable and efficient cryogenic solutions.

FOERSTER Holding GmbH provides advanced non-destructive testing solutions, including eddy current testing instruments and systems. Their product portfolio serves various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, and energy, ensuring quality control and safety.



Global Magnetometer Market Segmentation



Type

Scalar Magnetometer Proton Precession Overhauser Effect Ionized Gas

Vector Magnetometer Fluxgate SQUID Magneto Resistive Others (Search Coil, Rotating Coil, etc.)





Product

Single Axis

Three Axis

Form Factor

Fixed

Portable

Application

Space Exploration

Pedal/Valve Position Sensing

Healthcare Monitoring

Archeological Surveys

Robotics Position Sensing

Hearable

Others (Oil and Gas Exploration, Joystick and Gimbals, etc.)



End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Others (Oil and Gas, Research and Academia, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



