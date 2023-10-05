Skincare Market Expected to Attain USD 167.22 Billion by 2030 | Comprehensive 190-Page Research Report

Pune, India, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global skincare market size was valued at USD 104.24 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 109.71 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 167.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period. Skincare products improve the quality and health of the skin and provide nourishment. These products offer various advantages such as softening the skin and revitalizing cells, giving a fresh look. Increasing awareness of personal care among all age groups is set to drive market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Skincare Market, 2023-2030.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Skincare Market:

L’Oréal Professional (France)

Unilever (U.K.)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Estée Lauder Inc. (U.S.)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Shiseido Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Coty Inc. (U.S.)

Natura & Co. (Brazil)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Avon Products Inc. (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.21% 2030 Value Projection USD 167.22 Billion Market Size in 2020 USD 104.24 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 190 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Packaging Type

By Gender

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Skincare Market Growth Drivers Increasing Awareness of Personal Care among All Age Groups to Drive Demand Increasing Demand for Sustainable Products is Expected to Fuel Market Growth

Segments

Creams To Dictate Due To Various Applications

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into creams, lotions, powders, and sprays. Creams had the largest part in the market as they are used for various applications such as moisturizing, brightening, tan removal, acne removal, oil reduction, dark circle removal, night cream, and sun protection.

Face Segment to Govern Due to Increasing Usage

Based on packaging, the market is categorized into tubes, jars, bottles, and others. The face segment is anticipated to dominate the market as consumers generally apply creams and powders on the face compared to other body parts. Major companies have been developing sustainable face products that are safe for the environment.

Female Segment To Lead Due To Rising Awareness Regarding Personal Grooming

On the basis of gender, the market is categorized into male and female. Females hold the majority part due to rising awareness regarding grooming, skin maintenance, and willingness to look better have led to the development and launch of new products.

Cosmetic Stores to Lead As They Specialize in Selling Cosmetic Products

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is categorized into cosmetic stores, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, online channels, and others. Cosmetic stores are set to lead as they specialize in selling cosmetic products and they make cosmetic products available and facilitate the customers available with product details.

Based on geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing Awareness Regarding Skin Nourishment To Augment The Market Growth

Growing awareness regarding skin nourishment is anticipated to drive skincare market growth. Rising concerns about skin nourishment owing to acne, black spots, scars, dullness, and tanning have increased the demand for skin nourishment products. Skin brightening products, toners, and scrubs are witnessing higher demand from the younger population. Products that provide solutions for wrinkles or cracked heels are gaining significant traction owing to their increasing demand from the aged population.

However, excessive usage and misuse of skincare products can cause cell damage which is expected to hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific To Govern Owing To Increase In The Levels Of Standard Of Living

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest part in the skincare market share due to an increase in the levels of standard of living. Increasing levels of the working population and increasing spending power of the populace are set to propel market growth. Changing lifestyles of the population in countries such as China, India, Japan, and others have increased spending on well-being and personal care products.

North America is anticipated to have a considerable substantial growth in the forecast period increasing awareness regarding skin nourishment products owing to increased access to a wide range of brands.

Europe has a moderate growth due to concerns by the European male and female populations about their looks and therefore pay more attention to improving the overall quality of their skin.

Competitive Landscape

Avon Launched Its Vegan Skincare Called ‘FarmRX’ Which Is Made Of 85% Clean Ingredients

Manufacturers have been introducing sustainable ingredients which are organic and vegan products and eco-friendly packaging solutions to reduce their carbon footprint. In April 2021, Avon launched its vegan skincare called ‘FarmRX’. The product line includes various products that are made of 85% clean ingredients that provide glowing and healthy skin to the consumers. The products also come in sustainable packaging and are made from a blend of botanicals.

COVID-19 Impact

Closure Of Cosmetic Businesses And Shortage Of Raw Material Supplies Affected Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic posed various challenges affecting the revenues of the companies. Additionally, the closure of beauty retail stores and cosmetic businesses and the shortage of raw material supplies due to the lockdown restrictions may largely impact the consumption rate among the population worldwide. However, people preferred to spend their time indoors to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus. This will shift consumer behavior towards personal care, wellness, and beauty at indoor places, fueling the demand for the products amongst residential consumers.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis

Global Skincare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product (Value) Creams Lotions Powders Others By Packaging Type (Value) Tube Bottle Jar Others By Gender (Value) Men Women By Distribution Channel (Value) Cosmetic Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online/e-commerce Channels Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

November 2022- Avon partnered with Perfect Corp. to improve the virtual makeup technology system and assist consumers in choosing suitable product types.

