GHD Digital launches Cyber Critical Infrastructure and Risk Center of Excellence

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD Digital, a leading global digital transformation business, today announces the launch of its Cyber Critical Infrastructure and Risk Center of Excellence (CoE) designed to protect organizations, their critical systems, and sensitive information from the growing threat of cyber-attacks.



Network connected infrastructure helps organizations operate, manage, and plan enterprise-wide business operations. But, with increased connectivity comes a drastic increase in vulnerability to cyber-attacks. In addition, convergence of IT (Information Technology) and OT (Operational Technology) makes critical infrastructure vulnerable to cyber threats.

Recent GHD analysis found that about nine in ten critical infrastructure firms — such as those involved in energy and electricity — experienced cyber-attacks in 2022, of which 50 percent of these firms could not block the initial attack.

Cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure cause far-reaching damage to businesses and our society. From safety, financial, reputational, environmental and legal damages, organizations need to ensure they have a robust cybersecurity framework in place.

The launch of GHD Digital’s CoE demonstrates its unwavering commitment to helping clients build vigilant, resilient, and secure operations. Leveraging specialized skills, proven methodology and ecosystem of partners, GHD’s clients will benefit from end-to-end cybersecurity services, ensuring they can protect their assets and keep communities secure.

Working with GHD’s industry experts, GHD Digital’s CoE has already embedded Security by Design principles to help multiple transport, energy, water and government clients improve cyber readiness and respond to regulatory demands.

“Governments around the globe are introducing legislation to promote and drive adoption of cybersecurity practices for critical infrastructure. For leaders unsure of their cyber risks and vulnerabilities, now is the time to ask questions,” said Kumar Parakala, President, GHD Digital. “With GHD’s 95-year history in critical infrastructure services, we can help clients minimize the risk of threats and preserve enterprise strategy,” Parakala added.

About GHD Digital

GHD Digital is GHD’s digital transformation business, dedicated to helping clients unlock innovation, embrace the future and change communities for good. Our diverse and talented team of more than 600 people include data scientists, design thinkers, immersive digital consultants, project managers and innovators. With the combined global and local expertise of GHD’s 11,000 engineering, advisory, architectural, environmental and construction experts, we help navigate and solve complex challenges with advanced technology.

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients.

