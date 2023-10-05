Global Construction Sealants Market Poised to Grow at 6.2% CAGR, Fueled by Increasing Applications in Building Sector

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Sealants Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction sealants market is expected to experience robust growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the expanding use of sealants in new building applications such as anchoring, ductwork, and structural glazing.

Construction sealants find extensive applications in fields like flooring and joining, glazing, and sanitary & kitchen, among others, which are continually expanding. This surge in application diversity is driving the growth of the construction sealants market. Low-cost, high-impact sealing products are increasingly recognized for their significance in various industries.

Segmental Outlook

The global construction sealants market is segmented based on resin type, application, and end-user industry. Resin types include acrylic, polysulfide, polyurethane, silicone, and others (epoxy). Applications encompass glazing, sanitary & kitchen, flooring & joining, and others (waterproofing & gap filling). End-user industries covered are residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural.

Polyurethane is expected to hold a significant share among resin types due to its high abrasion resistance, moderate chemical and weather resistance, and compatibility with various building substrates.

The Residential Sub-Segment is Anticipated to Hold a Considerable Share in the Global Construction Sealants Market

Within applications, the residential sub-segment is expected to have a considerable share in the global construction sealants market. The effectiveness of lubricants and sealants in residential construction is a key driver of this segment's growth. For instance, manhole sealant and lubricant are employed in residential construction to enhance seals by fixing holes and flaws in manhole covers and seats. These products also form a water barrier between surfaces, reducing the risk of corrosion and facilitating easier and safer removal of manhole covers.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global market, driven by a high concentration of market solution vendors and the presence of key players such as Dunbar Sales & Manufacturing Co., Inc., Ellsworth Adhesives, Master Bond, Inc., Dunham Rubber & Belting Corp., Robert McKeown Co., Inc., and others.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR in the Global Construction Sealants Market

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience substantial growth, driven by wide-ranging applications in the building and construction industry. Factors such as joint sealing, insulation, curtain wall, facade, and glazing contribute to the regional growth. Polyurethane and acrylic resins are expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific construction sealants market due to their versatility and use in both interior and exterior applications.

Market Players Outlook

Major companies operating in the global construction sealants market include Ashland Inc., BASF SE, DuPont, H.B. Fuller Company, Merck KGaA, Pecora Corp., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Soudal N.V., and others. These market players employ various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches to maintain competitiveness.

The Report Covers:

Market value data analysis of 2022 and forecast to 2030.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global construction sealants market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.

