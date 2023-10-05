Tissue Paper Market Size to Attain $133.75 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive 195-Pages Research Report

Pune, India, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tissue paper market size was valued at USD 80.99 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 85.81 billion in 2023 to USD 133.75 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period.

Maintaining domestic cleanliness and hygiene requires the use of tissue paper. One of the main factors driving the demand for tissue products worldwide is the growing awareness of the importance of implementing appropriate sanitation and hygienic standards in homes and commercial settings. To keep workplaces clean and sanitary, a variety of tissue paper products are used in business settings, catering establishments, and hospitals. Consumers now favor sanitizing property-based hygiene products to prevent bacterial and viral illness and maintain their health. The market is expanding even more because of the growing customer demand for cutting-edge tissue products that offer improved protection against bacteria and viruses. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in their report titled "Global Tissue Paper Market, 2023–2030."

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading the tissue paper market are Von Drehle Corporation (U.S.), First Quality Tissue LLC (U.S.), Orchid Paper Products Company (U.S.), Kruger Inc. (Canada), Asian Pulp & Paper (China), Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden), Hengan (China), Croix Tissue (U.S.), AbitibiBowater Inc. (Canada), CMPC Tissue SA (Chile), Sofidel Group (Italy), and more.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.55% 2030 Value Projection USD 133.75 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 80.99 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 195 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Market Growth Drivers Product Innovation to Bode Well for Market Growth Increasing Necessities for Personal Care and Sanitation to Augment Market Development

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

• Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

• List of major industry players.

• Key strategies adopted by the market players.

• Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Personal Care and Sanitation Requirements are Rising, Which will Boost Market Growth

Because of the increasing importance of maintaining optimum health and cleanliness, everyone now uses tissue paper. These handy wiping items are frequently used to clean kitchen surfaces, hands, faces, and instruments in diagnostic and research labs. So, the main factor boosting increased product demand is the global rise in hygiene awareness. The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reports that China's output of household and sanitary papers climbed from 10.99 million tons in 2020 to 11.25 million tons in 2021 for domestic and export use.

Growing environmental issues, including deforestation and global warming brought on by the removal of trees, constrain the market for products made of pulp and inhibit consumer demand, which stifles the global tissue paper market growth.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/tissue-paper-market-102847

COVID-19 Impact:

Hygiene Awareness in the Face of COVID-19 Pandemic to Speed Up Market Development

Customers use tissue paper more frequently to maintain their surroundings hygienic and tidy and thus prevent coronavirus infection. In order to avoid a lack of necessities under COVID-19 lockout limitations, they choose to stock up on toilet paper, wipes, and other grocery products. As a result of this reason, the pandemic has dramatically raised demand for facial wraps and wipes worldwide.

What are the factors driving applications of the Tissue Paper Market?

Hygiene Awareness: Increasing awareness of personal hygiene and sanitation is a significant driver for the tissue paper market. Tissue papers are widely used for personal care, such as facial tissues, toilet papers, and feminine hygiene products.

Increasing awareness of personal hygiene and sanitation is a significant driver for the tissue paper market. Tissue papers are widely used for personal care, such as facial tissues, toilet papers, and feminine hygiene products. Population Growth: As the global population continues to grow, the demand for tissue paper products, especially for daily essentials like toilet paper, napkins, and facial tissues, also increases.

As the global population continues to grow, the demand for tissue paper products, especially for daily essentials like toilet paper, napkins, and facial tissues, also increases. Urbanization: The trend of urbanization is driving the demand for tissue paper in urban areas where consumers have higher disposable incomes and access to modern retail outlets. Urban lifestyles often prioritize convenience and cleanliness, boosting the use of tissue paper products.

The trend of urbanization is driving the demand for tissue paper in urban areas where consumers have higher disposable incomes and access to modern retail outlets. Urban lifestyles often prioritize convenience and cleanliness, boosting the use of tissue paper products. Health and Wellness Trends: Consumers are increasingly seeking products that promote health and wellness. This includes tissue paper products with added features such as antibacterial properties, moisturization, and eco-friendly materials.

Consumers are increasingly seeking products that promote health and wellness. This includes tissue paper products with added features such as antibacterial properties, moisturization, and eco-friendly materials. Economic Factors: Economic stability and disposable income levels impact tissue paper consumption. As economies improve, consumers are more willing to spend on tissue paper products, including premium and specialized variants.

Economic stability and disposable income levels impact tissue paper consumption. As economies improve, consumers are more willing to spend on tissue paper products, including premium and specialized variants. Environmental Concerns: Growing environmental consciousness has led to the development of eco-friendly tissue paper products made from recycled materials or sustainable sources. Consumers are willing to choose such products, driving the market for eco-friendly tissue paper.

Growing environmental consciousness has led to the development of eco-friendly tissue paper products made from recycled materials or sustainable sources. Consumers are willing to choose such products, driving the market for eco-friendly tissue paper. E-commerce Growth: The growth of e-commerce has increased the convenience of purchasing tissue paper products online, expanding their reach to a wider consumer base.

The growth of e-commerce has increased the convenience of purchasing tissue paper products online, expanding their reach to a wider consumer base. Aging Population: The aging population tends to use tissue paper products more frequently for healthcare and personal care needs, contributing to increased demand.

Segments:

Segment for Bath & Toilet Tissue to Lead Due to High Usage of Cotton Towels And Napkins

Based on product type, the market is segmented into facial tissue, paper towels, wipes, bath & toilet tissue, and others. Due to the widespread use of cotton towels and napkins for bathroom sanitation, the bath & toilet segment dominates the market. There is a significant need for high-quality tissue products in the expanding tourist and modernizing hospitality industries.

Due to an Increase in Corporate Housing Facilities, the Commercial Sector will Dominate the Market

Based on the application, the market is segmented into household and commercial applications. Among the commercial uses are businesses like hotels, restaurants, and offices. Due to the large usage of tissues during meal service and table cleaning in hotels and restaurants, the commercial segment commands a sizeable market share.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Dominates the Market due to Presence of Influential Economies in this Region

During the projected period, a sizable tissue paper market share is anticipated for the Asia Pacific region. This can be attributed to aspects like the expanding capacity of East Asian nations like China and Japan and the region's ability to produce goods made of wood. In 2019, there were roughly 2700 paper and board firms in mainland China, according to a China Paper Association (CPA) survey. Additionally, because of its enhanced utility in the expanding food and food services sector, the expansion is mostly coming from populated nations like China, India, and Japan, driving the total tissue paper market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Growth of the Market Requires Innovation and Efficient Distribution Channels

Maintaining a company's capacity to produce tissue items requires an effective supply chain and inventory management. The market's top producer of products made from pulp, Svenska Cellulosa AB, is a well-known organization. To increase the absorbency of products made of paper and pulp and to efficiently utilize the raw material to increase environmental sustainability, the company employs product innovation as a business strategy. In order to attain the necessary returns on their market investments, well-known tissue paper industry players like CMPC and Hengan Inc. utilize a variety of investment strategies.

Key Industry Development:

June 2021: Renova, a Portuguese brand, launched Divine, its new toilet paper wrapped in recyclable and biodegradable paper. Renova focuses on product innovation by thinking about the environment and making consumers aware of the ecological impact of their purchases.

