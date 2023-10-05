Metal Recycling Market Size [2023-2030] | A Global Analysis of Industry Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

Pune, India, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal recycling market is poised for significant growth in the coming years due to increasing awareness about the depletion of metal reserves. This insight comes from an upcoming report titled "Metal Recycling Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report, 2023-2030," by Fortune Business Insights™. Several factors are propelling the metal recycling market forward, including a high depreciation rate, improved energy efficiency leading to reduced greenhouse gas emissions, accelerated industrial development in emerging economies, and heightened consumer awareness.

The growing shortage of rare earth metals presents an opportunity for the worldwide market. However, challenges such as the unregulated disposal of waste metals and the insufficient availability of scrap collection zones are expected to constrain market expansion. As an illustration, Nucor Corporation exemplifies metal recycling by converting scrap steel into hot-rolled steel, bars, and rods, which find applications in the automotive, construction, industrial, and shipping sectors.

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/metal-recycling-market-104562

Leading Players Featured in the Metal Recycling Market Research Report:

Arcelor Mittal

Nucor Corporation

Commercial Metals Company

SIMS Metal Management Limited

Aurubis AG

European Metal Recycling Limited

Tata Steel

Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.

OmniSource Corporation

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Others key Players

Competitive Landscape-

Manufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Strengthen their Position

Several strategic methods, including collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, growth, and new launches, are being implemented in the industry. Many significant players are actively involved in the development initiatives. Established industry companies are making substantial expenditures in R&D activities and accelerating their growth strategies.

Market Overview:

The metal recycling sector is responsible for collecting, processing, and repurposing metal waste to create fresh products. This vital procedure serves to diminish the necessity for mining new ores, conserving precious natural resources, and simultaneously curbing the amount of waste destined for landfills. Commonly recycled metals encompass aluminum, copper, steel, and iron. The recycling process encompasses segregating metals from the waste stream, conducting purification to eliminate impurities, and melting the metal to facilitate its reuse in the production of new items.

Several factors propel the metal recycling market forward. These include the rising demand for sustainable practices, the surge in industrialization, and governmental initiatives designed to promote metal recycling. Furthermore, the market is sensitive to the fluctuating prices of metals and the demand for recycled metals across various sectors such as construction, automotive, and electronics. The metal recycling market is primed for substantial growth in the forthcoming years, spurred by the increasing appetite for recycled metals and the pressing need for sustainable practices aimed at safeguarding the environment.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Metal

By Application

By End-User

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Metal Recycling Market Growth Drivers Increasing Stringent Regulation for Metal Recycling to Stimulate Growth Manufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Strengthen their Position

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/metal-recycling-market-104562

What does the Report Offer?

The report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and national levels, as well as an analysis of the most recent market trends and prospects in each of the sub-segments.

Current and future trends are discussed to assess general attractiveness and identify profitable trends to obtain a better market footing. The study includes data on major drivers, constraints, and opportunities.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Stringent Regulation for Metal Recycling to Stimulate Growth

The global metal recycling market is poised for growth, primarily driven by the increasing emphasis on non-ferrous metals in the foreseeable future. The outlook for this industry appears promising, mainly thanks to the rapidly growing awareness of the advantages associated with metal scraps. Additionally, significant market trends encompass concerns regarding the depletion of rare earth metals and the enforcement of stringent government regulations and environmental protection standards.

Technological advancements are anticipated to unlock substantial market opportunities. Moreover, the prioritization of Circular Economy Policy Recommendations by governments, aimed at reducing environmental concerns, is reinforcing market revenue. Emerging regions worldwide offer untapped potential for the industry and international corporations, thanks to favorable policy decisions.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/metal-recycling-market-104562

Segmentation:

The metal recycling market can be segmented in various ways based on the type of metal being recycled, the end-use industry, geography, recycling method, and source of metal.

By Metal

Ferrous

Non-ferrous

By End-User

Building & Construction

Automotive

Ship-Building

Equipment Manufacturing

Consumer Appliances

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK,)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia)

Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Regional Insights:

North America:

The United States and Canada have well-established metal recycling industries. They have a strong focus on recycling ferrous (iron and steel) and non-ferrous metals (aluminum, copper, etc.). The region has stringent environmental regulations and a mature recycling infrastructure, which encourages recycling practices. Recycling rates are relatively high, driven by a combination of environmental awareness, economic incentives, and regulatory pressures.

Europe:

Europe has a well-developed and highly regulated metal recycling industry. The European Union (EU) has set ambitious recycling targets, which have led to increased recycling efforts. The recycling of automobiles and electronic waste is particularly significant in Europe. Many countries in Europe have advanced sorting and processing technologies, contributing to high recycling rates.

Asia:

Asia, especially China, has been a major player in the global metal recycling market. China was historically the world's largest importer of scrap metals. However, China implemented stricter import restrictions on scrap metals in 2018, leading to shifts in global recycling markets. Other Asian countries like India and Japan also have growing metal recycling industries due to increased industrialization and urbanization.

Middle East and Africa:

Metal recycling in these regions is growing but less developed compared to North America and Europe. The industry is often driven by economic factors, with a focus on the recycling of valuable metals like gold and copper. Regulatory frameworks for recycling may be less robust compared to other regions.

Latin America:

Recycling practices vary across countries in Latin America. Some countries have well-established recycling programs, while others are still developing their recycling infrastructure. Brazil and Mexico have growing metal recycling industries due to their large economies and manufacturing sectors.

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/metal-recycling-market-104562

Read Related Insights:

E-waste Management Market to Reach 63.22 Million Tons by 2029

Recycled Plastic Market Size to Reach USD 76.23 Billion by 2028

Solid Waste Management Market to Grow $366.52 Billion by 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment