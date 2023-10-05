UAE Used Cars Market Analysis 2019-2030 | Market Size, Used Cars Sales Volume, Sales Figures, Share, Leading Players, and Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAE Used Cars Market was valued at US$ 19.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 10.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Urbanization and infrastructure upgrades, such as road extensions and improvements, increase the appeal of owning an automobile. The simplicity of personal transportation fuels the demand for old automobiles even more.

Financing alternatives for used automobiles are available through UAE financial institutions, making it easier for purchasers to finance their selected vehicles. More purchasers are drawn to the used automobile market by flexible financing options.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the UAE Used Cars market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including vehicle type, fuel type, sales channel, category, end user, and geography/regions (including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm AI-Quwain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the UAE Used Cars market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

UAE Used Cars Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of vehicle type, SUVs segment is expected to dominate the UAE used cars market due to their versatility, family-friendly features, and wide appeal.

On the basis of category, the domestic sales segment dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 19.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 38.7 billion Growth Rate 10.5% Key Market Drivers High demand for affordable transportation

Availability of high-quality used cars

Rise of online platforms

Availability of financing options Companies Profiled Al-Futtaim

Al Naboodah Group

The Elite Cars LLC

Car Switch Dubai

Dubizzle

YallaMotor

Nissan (Arabian Automobiles Company)

Gargash Motors and General Trading

SellAnyCar FZE

Dubicars International FZ-LLC

Cars24

Al Tayer Group

Al Ghandi Auto Group





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the UAE used cars market include,

In January 2020, Dubicars collaborated with AlgoDriven, a technology solutions provider for the automotive industry that offers accurate and real-time data, to analyze the three million monthly searches and thousands of transactions on its website.

In April 2021, Cars24, a leading online marketplace in India, expanded its operations to the UAE in order to meet the rising demand for pre-owned automobiles, thereby generating massive revenue in the coming year.

In February 2022, Cars24 a well-known online platform released AI-enabled software in the UAE that allows car enthusiasts to buy and sell automobiles within 30 minutes of downloading the software.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the UAE Used Cars market growth include Al-Futtaim, Al Naboodah Group, The Elite Cars LLC, Car Switch Dubai, dubizzle, YallaMotor, Nissan (Arabian Automobiles Company), Gargash Motors and General Trading, SellAnyCar FZE, Dubicars International FZ-LLC, Cars24, Al Tayer Group, and Al Ghandi Auto Group, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the UAE used cars market based on vehicle type, fuel type, sales channel, category, end user and region

UAE Used Cars Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Vehicle Type SUV Sedan Coupe Others (Hatchback, Convertible, etc.)

UAE Used Cars Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Fuel Type Diesel Petrol Electric

UAE Used Cars Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel B2B B2C C2C Online (Classified Channel)

UAE Used Cars Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Category Exported Domestic Sales

UAE Used Cars Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Individual Institutional

UAE Used Cars Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region UAE Used Cars Market Abu Dhabi Dubai Sharjah Ajman Umm AI-Quwain Fujairah Ras AI Khaimah



Key Questions Answered in the Used Cars Report:

What will be the market value of the UAE Used Cars market by 2030?

What is the market size of the UAE Used Cars market?

What are the market drivers of the UAE Used Cars market?

What are the key trends in the UAE Used Cars market?

Which is the leading region in the UAE Used Cars market?

What are the major companies operating in the UAE Used Cars market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the UAE Used Cars market?

