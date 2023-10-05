Oculis to Present a Late-Breaking Abstract at the 23rd EURETINA Congress on Positive Phase 3 Stage 1 DIAMOND Trial Results for Diabetic Macular Edema

ZUG, Switzerland, and BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that the positive readout from Stage 1 of its Phase 3 DIAMOND trial of OCS-01 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) will be presented as a late-breaking abstract at the 23rd EURETINA Congress, taking place Thursday, October 5, 2023 through Sunday, October 8, 2023 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



23rd EURETINA Congress

Session: Landmarks and Late Breakings session Presenter: Ramin Tadayoni, M.D., Ph.D. Title: A 12-week Phase 2/3 Double-masked, Randomized, Multicenter Study of OCS-01 OPTIREACH® Technology Topical Dexamethasone Eye Drops in Subjects with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): Efficacy and Safety Findings Presentation time: Friday, October 6, 2023, at 12:15 pm CEST Location: RAI Amsterdam



OCS-01 is Oculis’ lead product candidate and the first investigational eye drop for both front and back of the eye indications, with positive results in Stage 1 of the Phase 3 DIAMOND trial for diabetic macular edema (DME) announced in May 2023, and positive Phase 3 OPTIMIZE trial results for inflammation and pain following cataract surgery announced in August 2023. Furthermore, the investigator-initiated LEOPARD study evaluating OCS-01 for the treatment of cystoid macular edema (CME) enrolled its first patient in August 2023.



Leveraging Oculis’ proprietary Optireach® technology, OCS-01 is a novel, high concentration (15 mg/ml), topical formulation of dexamethasone. It is developed to reach the retina via an eye drop, a route of administration that is differentiated from currently available therapies, that are all invasive such as ocular implants or intravitreal injections to deliver the medication to the retina. If approved, OCS-01 has the potential to become the first topical preservative-free eye drop for the treatment of DME, the leading cause of vision loss and legal blindness in patients with diabetes.

About Oculis

Oculis (Nasdaq: OCS) is a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’ highly differentiated clinical-stage pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development for eye diseases of high unmet need. It includes OCS-01 eye drops, a topical candidate in Phase 3 development for diabetic macular edema (DME) and inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; OCS-02 eye drops, a topical biologic candidate in Phase 2 development for dry eye disease (DED) and uveitis; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophthalmic disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. The first in-patient, proof-of-concept trial with OCS-05 is currently ongoing in France. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the US, Oculis’ goal is to deliver life-changing eye treatments to patients worldwide. The Company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record in the pharmaceutical industry, supported by leading international healthcare investors.

