PacWest Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) (the “Company” or “PacWest”) will report its financial results for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 30, 2023 before the opening of the stock market on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via Form 8-K and issue a press release via newswire, which will also be posted on the SEC Filings section of its website at http://www.pacwestbancorp.com.



PacWest is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). Pacific Western Bank is a relationship-based community bank focused on providing business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through full-service branches throughout California and in Durham, North Carolina and Denver, Colorado, and loan production offices around the country. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

