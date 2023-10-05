Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Market to Exceed US$ 2.5 billion by 2033 amid High Demand for Interventional Radiology Procedures | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the global flat panel x-ray detectors market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033. By 2023, it is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.6 billion, and by 2033, it will have reached US$ 2.5 billion.



Comparing flat panel X-ray detectors to conventional film-based devices reveals several advantages. These detectors offer real-time imaging capabilities, enabling medical specialists to see and analyze X-ray images immediately.

It does away with the necessity for film processing, cutting down on wait times and enhancing workflow effectiveness. Flat panel detectors' digital nature also makes saving, retrieving, and sharing patient details simple. It might contribute to improving provider collaboration.

Flat panel X-ray detectors might also enhance the clarity of images and boost the precision of the diagnosis. These detectors can record images with high resolution and improved contrast & detail.

They are expected to make it easier for medical practitioners to identify and diagnose illnesses. Better image quality would make seeing minute anatomical details and minor anomalies easier. This might result in earlier illness identification and better patient outcomes.

Flat panel X-ray detector sales are anticipated to increase as demand for minimally invasive and interventional radiology procedures rises. During procedures, these detectors offer a dependable and effective way to direct catheters, needles, and other instruments.

They might assist in ensuring accurate insertion and lowering the possibility of problems. Flat panel detectors' real-time imaging capabilities would also enable doctors to modify quickly during surgery. It might lead to interventions that are safer and more precise.

Flat panel X-ray detectors are now lighter, highly portable, and more compact, thanks to technological advancements. This portability of X-ray imaging might expand its use outside of traditional clinical settings.

Few are in operating rooms, field hospitals, and emergency rooms. Demand for flat panel detectors is anticipated to increase due to their ability to deploy X-ray imaging in various settings quickly. It is mainly used in circumstances where prompt diagnosis is essential.

A faster increase in demand for flat-panel X-ray detectors is anticipated due to continued technological developments and falling prices. The cost of flat-panel X-ray detectors has drastically decreased as technology advances and becomes more widely available.

It might assist in lowering the cost for healthcare providers. More significant usage across a broader spectrum of medical facilities is expected to result from this affordability, fueling the rising demand.

Key Takeaways from Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Market Study:

The global flat panel X-ray detectors industry expanded at an average CAGR of 5.7% during the historical period from 2018 to 2022.

of during the historical period from 2018 to 2022. The United States flat panel x-ray detectors industry will likely witness a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033.

of from 2023 to 2033. China's flat panel X-ray detectors industry showcased a CAGR of 5.6% during the historical period.

of during the historical period. Based on application, the manufacturing segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% in the review period.

of in the review period. In terms of product type, the amorphous silicon (a-Si) segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% in the evaluation period.



“Medical technology's ongoing developments are a significant element in pushing demand. The performance and capabilities of flat-panel X-ray detectors have been considerably improved thanks to the development of novel detector materials, image algorithms, and sensor technologies. It might help create innovative opportunities for key companies operating in the flat panel X-ray detectors space.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI). - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are investing in research & development to continually improve the functionality and performance of flat-panel X-ray detectors. This entails enhancing features for dose reduction, as well as image quality and resolution. They are also utilizing cutting-edge tools for picture analysis, such as AI and machine learning.

Several other businesses are diversifying their product lines to provide a variety of flat-panel X-ray detectors appropriate for various imaging techniques and healthcare environments. This covers detectors for point-of-care applications such as radiography, fluoroscopy, cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), and portable or wireless choices.

They are working together with healthcare professionals to comprehend their unique requirements and difficulties. This partnership enables manufacturers to modify their goods to satisfy the needs of various clinical applications. It also enhances the applicability of flat-panel X-ray detectors in healthcare settings.

Top 05 Key Players in the Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Industry

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agfa- Gravaert Group

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Trixell

Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.



For instance,

To improve the clinical value of X-rays, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc. introduced new digital radiography (DR) technologies in January 2023. The company's KDR Flex Overhead X-ray System has a feature called Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR).



Get More Valuable Insights into the Flat Panel X-Ray Detectors Market Report

In the latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) has offered an unbiased analysis of the global flat panel x-ray detectors industry. The flat panel X-ray detectors market is segmented based on product (amorphous silicon (a-Si), amorphous selenium (a-Se), and complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)), application (manufacturing, security, construction, semiconductors, bomb disposal, and others), and regions.

Flat Panel X-ray Detectors Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

Amorphous Selenium (a-Se)

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)



By Application:

Manufacturing

Security

Construction

Semiconductors

Bomb Disposal

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa



Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

