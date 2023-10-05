Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Markets Research Report 2023 With Executive and Consultant Guides & Forecasts to 20277

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Markets - Forecasts by Oligo Length, Application, and Product - With Executive and Consultant Guides. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Navigate the dynamic landscape of Oligonucleotide Synthesis with precision through our comprehensive market report In a world where knowledge is power, we equip you with a situational analysis to grasp the current scenario and strategic insights tailored for executives and marketing teams, empowering you to make informed decisions in this burgeoning field. As we embark on this journey,

Furthermore, we'll illuminate the perspective of healthcare and the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry, shedding light on global healthcare spending, diagnostics investment, and the pivotal role of insurance in shaping the diagnostics landscape.

In a rapidly evolving landscape, understanding the intersection of technology and opportunity is paramount. Witness the swift progression of gene technology from lab experiments to real-world applications across healthcare, food production, and even data storage.

Synthetic Oligonucleotides, the small but mighty segments of DNA, are on the brink of explosive growth. They are paving the way for Synthetic DNA, where organisms are custom-designed to yield food, medicine, and more, all while conserving precious resources. Already, these Oligos are making their mark in CRISPR Gene Editing and the production of COVID-19 Synthetic Antibodies.

The potential and market expansion know no bounds. Our analysis underscores that investors have yet to grasp the full scope of this transformative technology and the immense market it offers. Small biotech companies stand poised to become global powerhouses by harnessing the production of DNA and its building blocks. Dive into the details and explore our forecasts in this comprehensive report.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Oligonucleotide Synthesis?

2.1.1 The Enzyme Race

2.1.2 Data Storage - The Elephant in the Room

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Oligonucleotide Synthesis

3.1 Synthesis Technology

3.2 Automation

3.3 Types of Oligonucleotides

3.4 PCR Primers

3.5 PCR Assays and Panels

3.6 Sequencing

3.7 DNA Microarrays

3.8 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

3.9 Antisense Oligonucleotides

3.10 Other Uses of Oligonucleotides

3.11 Relationship to CRISPR and Gene Editing

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

5 Market Factors

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 The Role of Diagnostics and the Covid Effect

5.1.2 The RNA Based Vaccine

5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard

5.1.4 Antisense Revival

5.1.5 New Applications

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Declining Price

5.2.2 Technology Lag

5.2.3 COVID Realignment

5.3 The Next Five Years

6 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Scaled Up

6.3 Antisense Oligonucleotide Lowers Tau Tangles

6.4 Ansa Biotechnologies Synthesizes Longest Oligo at 1005 Bases

6.5 Agilent will double oligonucleotide capacity

6.6 RNA Synthesis Technology Commercialized by EnPlusOne

6.7 Quick and Automated Printing of Custom Oligos

6.8 WuXi STA Opens Large-Scale Oligo Manufacturing Facility

6.9 Secarna Pharmaceuticals' and Evotec Achieve Programme Designation

6.10 Aligos Discontinues Development of its Antisense Oligonucleotide

6.11 Seegene Obtains CE Mark for Oligo Based SARS-CoV-2 Assay

6.12 Biofidelity to Launch Mutation Detection Assay

6.13 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society Holds Meeting

6.14 New Oligonucleotide Synthesis Chemistry

6.15 Antisense Oligonucleotides Cross Rodents' Blood-Brain Barrier

6.16 New Rapid Multiplexed PCR Assay Uses Oligo Probes

6.17 MIT Devises Oligo 'File System' for DNA Data Storage

6.18 Nuclera Acquires E Ink Digital Microfluidics Business

6.19 Twist Bioscience Hits Milestone for DNA Data Storage

6.20 Twist Bioscience, Vivlion Partner on RNA Libraries for CRISPR

6.21 DNA Script Launching Benchtop Synthesizer for 'DNA on Demand'

6.22 RNA Disease Dx to Develop PoC Covid Test

6.23 Evonetix and Analog Devices Develop GEN3 DNA Synthesis Platform

6.24 ATDBio Receives Grant for Cancer Diagnosis Project

6.25 Twist Bioscience Announces SARS-CoV-2 Therapeutic Ab

6.26 Drugmakers boost oligo capacity amid Covid-19

6.27 Aligos Therapeutics in Study of Oligo Candidate

6.28 DNA Script Raises $89M for SYNTAX Launch

6.29 Codexis & Molecular Assemblies Partner for DNA Synthesis

6.30 NuProbe Licenses Oligo Technology from Rice

6.31 Genome editing with Cas9-oligo conjugates

6.32 OliX Pharma and AM Chemicals Partner for RNA Synthesis Support

6.33 Twist Bio To End Trade Secrets Suit

6.34 DNA Script, partners get grant for data storage

6.35 Xi's STA unit opens oligonucleotide plant

7 Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 Abbott Diagnostics

7.2 Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

7.3 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

7.4 Amyris

7.5 Ansa BioTechnologies

7.6 ATDBio

7.7 ATG biosynthetics

7.8 ATUM

7.9 Bayer

7.10 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.12 Biomatik

7.13 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.14 Bioneer Corporation

7.15 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.16 Bio-Synthesis

7.17 Blue Heron Biotechnology (Eurofins Genomic)

7.18 Camena Bioscience

7.19 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.20 Codexis

7.21 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.22 DNA Script

7.23 Enzo Biochem

7.24 Eurofins Scientific

7.25 Eurogentec (Kaneka)

7.26 Evonetix

7.27 GE Healthcare

7.28 Genomatica

7.29 Genscript Biotech

7.30 Hologic

7.31 Integrated DNA Technologies (Danaher)

7.32 Ionis Pharmaceuticals

7.33 Janssen Diagnostics

7.34 Kern Systems

7.35 LGC Biosearch Technologies

7.36 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings

7.37 Merck & Co., Inc

7.38 Microsynth

7.39 Millipore Sigma

7.40 Molecular Assemblies

7.41 New England Biolabs, Inc.

7.42 Nitto Denko (Avecia)

7.43 Nuclera

7.44 Primerdesign (Novacyt)

7.45 Qiagen

7.46 Revvity

7.47 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

7.48 Seegene

7.49 Siemens Healthineers

7.50 Synthego

7.51 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.52 Twist Bioscience

8 Oligonucleotide Synthesis Global Market Overview

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market Size by Length - Overview

8.3 Global Market Size by Application - Overview

8.4 Global Market Size by Product - Overview

9 Global Market by Length

9.1 <20 mer Market

9.2 21-50 mer Market

9.3 51-100 mer Market

9.4 >100 mer Market

10 Global Market by Application

10.1 Research Market

10.2 Diagnostics Market

10.3 Therapeutics Market

10.4 Data Market

11 Global Market by Product

11.1 Oligonucleotides Market

11.1.3 Instruments Market

11.3 Reagents Market

12 Appendices

12.1 Typical Oligo Synthesis Price Lists

12.2 Medicare Clinical Lab Fee Schedule

12.3 Share of Pharma R&D by Country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0o4j8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.