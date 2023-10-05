Global Antibiotic Resistance Markets, 2023-2027: Beyond Antibiotics - Exploring Cutting-Edge Trends in AMR Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotic Resistance Markets - Therapeutics by Pathogen and Therapy Type. With Situation Analysis, Executive & Investor Guides & Customization. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the battle against antimicrobial resistance and the emergence of drug-resistant "superbugs," the healthcare industry is witnessing a surge in the development of new technologies and medications. This report delves into the intricacies of this growing market, highlighting six significant opportunities and offering comprehensive market forecasts.

Furthermore, the report provides an accessible overview of the various approaches to combat pathogens and infections, shedding light on the pivotal role of diagnostics in this arena. With a multitude of players in this field, the report profiles over 100 biotechnology companies, detailing the technologies they employ.

For investors and stakeholders, this report serves as a valuable resource, providing up-to-date data to inform investment decisions and valuations, including a five-year outlook on market trends and developments. It equips executives and business development professionals with strategic insights to navigate this complex landscape.

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors



2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 The Growing Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance

2.2 Defining the Opportunity

2.2.1 Revenue Market Size

2.3 Methods and Sources

2.4 U.S. Antibiotic Markets - Perspective

2.4.1 U.S. Outpatient Use of Antibiotics

2.4.2 U.S. Pharmaceutical Spending



3 Overview of a Dynamic Market

3.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

3.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

3.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic

3.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing

3.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

3.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies

3.1.6 Biotechnology Companies

3.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

3.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

3.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

3.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes

3.2.3 The History of Antibiotics

3.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry

3.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer

3.2.6 The Threat of AMR

3.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

3.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR



4 The Market Opportunity of AMR

4.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

4.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

4.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)

4.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)

4.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

4.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

4.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)

4.2 Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities

4.2.1 Using Viruses Against Bacteria

4.2.2 Hydrolytic Enzymes Join the Fight

4.2.3 Antibodies

4.2.4 Vaccines

4.2.5 Probiotic Technology

4.2.6 Peptides vs. Pathogens

4.2.7 Mining Obsolete Science

4.2.8 CRISPR Antibiotics



5 Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments

5.1.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.2 Importance of These Developments

5.1.3 How to Use This Section

5.2 Bacteriophage May Combat AMR

5.3 Shionogi to Acquire Qpex Biopharma

5.4 Adaptive Phage Therapeutics to Fight Antibiotic Resistance

5.5 Smartbax to create next-generation antibiotics

5.6 Startup Solu raises €1M to combat AMR

5.7 Akthelia Pharma and University of Iceland to Combat AMR

5.8 WHO warns of too few new Antibiotics

5.9 Bactobio Raises £6 Million To Discover Novel Antimicrobials

5.10 AMR triggers race to develop phages

5.11 AMR Pandemic Overlooked

5.12 New resistance-busting antibiotic combination

5.13 CDC Awards $22M to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

5.14 Antibiotic resistance outwitted by supercomputers

5.15 STIs Reach Record Highs

5.16 New research using nanoparticles to bolster waning antibiotics

5.17 OpGen Receives FDA Clearance for AMR Panel

5.18 CDC Updates STI Diagnosis, Treatment Guidelines

5.19 Positive associations between AM use in animals and AMR in humans

5.20 PEW Antibiotic Pipeline Findings



6 Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology

6.1 Melinta Therapeutics

6.2 Arsanis

6.3 Phage Technologies S.A

6.4 Westway Health

6.5 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

6.6 BioVersys GmbH

6.7 Nabriva Therapeutics

6.8 Macrolide Pharmaceuticals

6.9 Nemesis Bioscience

6.10 C3J Therapeutics, Inc.

6.11 EpiBiome

6.12 discuva

6.13 SmartPhage.

6.14 AmpliPhi Biosciences

6.15 Pherecydes Pharma

6.16 Micreos

6.17 Procarta Biosystems

6.18 Lumavita

6.19 Madam Therapeutics

6.20 Priaxon

6.21 Biolytx Pharmaceuticals

6.22 AntibioTx

6.23 Xellia Pharmaceutials

6.24 Paratek Pharmaceuticals

6.25 Synereca Pharmaceuticals

6.26 Allecra Therapeutics

6.27 Fixed Phage

6.28 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6.29 Demuris

6.30 Prommune

6.31 Biosergen

6.32 Innovation Pharmaceuticals

6.33 Aviragen Therapeutics

6.34 Achillion Pharmaceuticals

6.35 ImmunNovative Developments, S.L.

6.36 Achaogen, Inc.

6.37 SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6.38 TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

6.39 Theravance Biopharma

6.40 Abbvie

6.41 KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

6.42 Iterum Therapeutics Limited

6.43 Forge Therapeutics

6.44 Alopexx Vaccine LLC

6.45 Integrated Biotherapeutics

6.46 Hennepin Life Sciences

6.47 Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.48 Contrafect Corporation

6.49 Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

6.50 AiCuris

6.51 RedHill Biopharma

6.52 Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd.

6.53 ABAC Therapeutics

6.54 Alaxia SAS

6.55 Antabio S.A.S

6.56 Auspherix Ltd

6.57 BioFilm Pharma

6.58 Centauri Therapeutics Ltd

6.59 Combioxin SA

6.60 Da Volterra

6.61 Debiopharm International SA

6.62 Deinobiotics/Deinove

6.63 Destiny Pharma plc

6.64 Eligo Bioscience

6.65 Helperby Therapeutics Ltd

6.66 Karveel Pharmaceuticals

6.67 MaaT Pharma

6.68 Motif BioSciences, Inc / Motif Bio PLC

6.69 Mutabilis SAS

6.70 Neem Biotech Ltd

6.71 Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd)

6.72 Nosopharm

6.73 NovaBiotics Ltd

6.74 Phico Therapeutics Ltd

6.75 Polyphor Ltd

6.76 QureTech Bio AB

6.77 SetLance srl

6.78 Ultupharma AB

6.79 Vaxdyn

6.80 Vibiosphen

6.81 Bioaster

6.82 Vivexia

6.83 KBP Biosciences

6.84 Absynth Biologics

6.85 Spero Therapeutics

6.86 Merck

6.87 Symphogen

6.88 Warp Drive Bio.

6.89 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

6.90 Pfizer

6.91 Allergan

6.92 GlaxoSmithKline

6.93 Novartis

6.94 Gilead Sciences

6.95 AstraZeneca

6.96 Sanofi

6.97 Shionogi Inc.

6.98 Cipla

6.99 DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

6.100 Wockhardt Ltd.

6.101 VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals

6.102 MicuRx

6.103 Entasis Therapeutics

6.104 Merlion Pharmaceuticals

6.105 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.106 The Therapeutics Race - Summary of Companies Research Areas



7 Global Market Size

7.1 Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Pathogen

7.3 Global Market by Technology



8 Market Sizes by Pathogen

8.1 DRSP Market

8.2 DRC Market

8.3 CD Market

8.4 MRSA Market

8.5 DRNG Market

8.6 DRNTS Market

8.7 Other Pathogen Market



9 Market Sizes by Technology

9.1 Antibiotics Market

9.2 Phage Market

9.3 Pep/Lys Market

9.4 Antibodies Market

9.5 Vaccine Market

9.6 Other Technology Market



10 The Future of AMR



11 Appendices

11.1 United States Medicare System: Top Selling Drugs 2011-2015

