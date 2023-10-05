Oral Rehydration Solution [ORS] Market to Exceed USD 6.71 billion by 2031, Capturing a 9.9% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The oral rehydration solution (ORS) market acquired US$ 2.55 billion in 2021 . The market is anticipated to reach US$ 6.71 billion by 2031 expanding at a 9.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2031.



Oral rehydration solution (ORS) is an oral formulation mixture of sodium chloride, glucose, sodium citrate, glucose-salt solution, and potassium chloride. Various forms of electral such as powder, liquid, and tablet are intended for the treatment or prevention of dehydration owing to diarrhea.

ORS is inexpensive, allows people to be treated away from hospitals including the home, and is easy to consume. It helps bring energy levels back up to normal when an individual suffers from dehydration. Growing awareness was there regarding the significance of ORS in preventing dehydration as well as its life-saving potential, mainly in regions with increasing prevalence of diarrheal diseases.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on dosage form, the liquid segment dominated the global market in 2021. Increasing consumption of energy drinks and ORS fueling liquid segment. Energy drink and ORS consumption has risen significantly over the last two decades, particularly among adolescents and young adults.

In terms of distribution channels, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the global market, with a 45.8% share in 2021. The availability of over-the-counter ORS fuels the retail pharmacies segment. The trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Electrolyte imbalance (EI) is common in both hospitalized patients and the general population.

Based on indication, the diarrhea segment dominated the global oral rehydration solution (ORS) market in 2021. The trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of pediatric diarrheal disease driving diarrhea segment.



Market Trends for Oral Rehydration Solution

Government institutions across the globe are coming up with effective campaigning programs to reduce childhood mortality.

The ORS market continued to benefit from global health initiatives focused on reducing child mortality rates due to diarrhea and dehydration.

Organizations like WHO and UNICEF have been actively involved in promoting ORS use in developing countries.



Global Market for Oral Rehydration Solution [ORS]: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be a leading region of the global ORS market during the anticipated period as per global oral rehydration solution market trends. This can be attributed to the presence of key ORS hydration solution manufacturers including Abbott, Gatorade, and SOS Hydration in the region.

The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The regional growth is due to the rise in focus on malnutrition among children, and high investment in children’s healthcare programs in countries such as India.

Global Oral Rehydration Solution [ORS] Market: Prominent Players



Manufacturers in the market are investing significantly in research and development activities to provide effective and safe ORS products. A few prominent players in the oral rehydration solution (ORS) market include:

FDC Limited

Cipla

Wallace Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Shereya Life Sciences

Mankind Pharma

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sun Pharma

Dr Reddy's

Alkem

Lupin

Cadila

RPG Life Sciences

Casca Remedies Pvt. Ltd.

Halewood Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited

Okasa Pharma Pvt. Ltd.



Product Portfolio:

Liquid I.V. donated oral rehydration solutions to FFP (Food for the Poor). These solutions helped fight against malnutrition in Guatemala.



Together with the LIV Community, for every purchase on Liquid-IV.com and Amazon, the company donates a serving of Hydration Multiplier to someone in need, bringing its total donation to 500,000 servings since the company's inception.

Cipla Limited a key pharmaceutical company produces ORS products under different brand names such as “Electral” and “Cyclopam”. They have played a role in addressing dehydration problems in India and globally too.

FDC Limited is a leading pharmaceutical company based in India that has made key contributions to the oral rehydration solution market. They have been actively involved in both the production as well as distribution of ORS products especially in India and other developing economies.

Mankind Pharma is the leading pharmaceutical company in India and contributed actively to the oral rehydration solution ORS market.



Global Oral Rehydration Solution [ORS] Market Segmentation



By Product Sales

OTC Products

Prescription

By Dosage Form

Powder

Liquid

Tablet



By Customer Age

Children

Adult

By Indication

Diarrhea

Gastroenteritis

Electrolyte Imbalance

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa



