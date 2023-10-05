iCap Equity and iCap Vault Investor Alert: Attorneys Investigating Potential Compensation Options for Investors

WASHINGTON, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The investor lawyers at Rosca Scarlato LLC law firm are investigating potential claims for compensation on behalf of certain investors in iCap Equity, iCap Vault, and certain other affiliated companies (“iCap”), following iCap’s recent bankruptcy and the cease-and-desist letter by the Washington State securities regulator.



Investor rights attorney Alan Rosca and his colleagues have been in touch with iCap investors and reviewed a considerable number of case records. They are preparing to take legal action and seek compensation on behalf of some of the iCap investors, from the financial industry entities that employed investment advisors who recommended iCap to such investors. Investors interested to evaluate their loss recovery options and individuals with knowledge of the facts surrounding the iCap securities offerings may contact the Rosca Scarlato attorneys.

iCap Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Several months after iCap Equity suspended interest payments to its investors, iCap filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy records reveal, among others, that in August 2023 the State of Washington Securities Division demanded iCap to cease and desist from selling unregistered securities. In addition, the records indicate that iCap has been subject to multiple civil lawsuits filed by investors.

What iCap Investors May Do

Investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato have been investigating the iCap matter and are evaluating potential claims for compensation for some of the investors who invested in iCap through a registered investment professional. Concerned iCap investors may contact attorneys Rosca or Scarlato for a free, no-obligation evaluation of their options at 888-998-0530, arosca@rscounsel.law or by leaving a message at the iCap Enterprises Investor Alert page.

The Rosca Scarlato investor lawyers have substantial experience representing investors who lost money due to questionable investment recommendations or investment-related misconduct. The Rosca Scarlato attorneys typically take cases on a contingency fee basis wherever permitted, advance all case expenses, and only get paid for their fees and expenses if and when they are successful.

Visit https://investorlawyers.org for more information about the Rosca Scarlato attorneys’ background and admissions to practice law. This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to the allegations herein. © Rosca Scarlato 2023