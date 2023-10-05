Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Driven by Electric Vehicle Boom and Renewable Energy Transition

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an era marked by the global transition to renewable energy and electric mobility, the demand for batteries, particularly Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials, is soaring. This surge is driven not only by the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors but also by the ever-expanding consumer electronics market, ranging from wearables to Bluetooth devices.

The adoption of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in developed regions such as North America, Europe, and East Asia, as part of efforts to decarbonize the grid, is a significant driver of this growth. To meet the challenges related to energy density, cost, and sustainability, there is a pressing need for breakthrough technological advancements that can attract substantial investments. This comprehensive study focuses on six key components critical to battery construction: Cathode materials, anode materials, electrolytes, separators, binders, and adhesives & sealants.

Competition for cost-effectiveness, safety, longevity, energy density, and recyclability is fierce on a global scale, paralleling the battle for sourcing and securing the supply chain of battery materials. While China currently dominates this landscape, concerns about supply chain vulnerabilities have sparked initiatives worldwide to diversify and secure these supply chains. This has led to a surge in new start-ups and capacity expansions.

Key Highlights:

Demand Surge : The global demand for batteries is on an upward trajectory driven by the urgent need to combat climate change through electrification and energy transition. The proliferation of consumer electronics further fuels the Lithium-ion battery materials market.

: The global demand for batteries is on an upward trajectory driven by the urgent need to combat climate change through electrification and energy transition. The proliferation of consumer electronics further fuels the Lithium-ion battery materials market. Energy Transition : The shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources like solar and wind necessitates energy storage solutions with high-density and efficient storage capabilities to accommodate peak demand and intermittent energy generation.

: The shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources like solar and wind necessitates energy storage solutions with high-density and efficient storage capabilities to accommodate peak demand and intermittent energy generation. Decarbonization Efforts : Developed markets in North America, Europe, and select Asian countries are incentivizing residential and utility battery energy storage systems (BESS) adoption to decarbonize the grid.

: Developed markets in North America, Europe, and select Asian countries are incentivizing residential and utility battery energy storage systems (BESS) adoption to decarbonize the grid. Technological Advancements : The pursuit of advancements in battery chemistries, technology improvements, cost-effectiveness, safety, longevity, energy density, and recyclability is attracting substantial investments in the battery material market.

: The pursuit of advancements in battery chemistries, technology improvements, cost-effectiveness, safety, longevity, energy density, and recyclability is attracting substantial investments in the battery material market. Key Components : The study zooms in on six crucial components: Cathode materials, anode materials, electrolytes, separators, binders, and adhesives & sealants.

: The study zooms in on six crucial components: Cathode materials, anode materials, electrolytes, separators, binders, and adhesives & sealants. Supply Chain Diversification: China's dominance and concentrated mining and processing regions are pushing countries worldwide to diversify and secure battery material supply chains. The past two years have seen a notable increase in the emergence of new start-ups and capacity expansions.

This comprehensive study aims to forecast market trends, including battery chemistry advancements, increased electric vehicle sales, evolving regulatory landscapes, and changing consumer preferences for electric vehicles. It analyzes the consumption of Li-ion battery materials across four key applications: consumer electronics, electric vehicles, industrial & energy storage systems (ESS), and other sectors like medical devices, portable tools, and electric bikes. Additionally, it covers four vital regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East, Africa, and Southern Asia (MEASA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Key Takeaways

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Scope

Segmentation

Market Definitions

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region

Procurement and Criticality of Raw Materials

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Application

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Cathode Materials

Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Characteristics Comparison

Application Presence and Material Selection Criteria

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis by Chemistry

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Future Cathode Materials and Potential Impact

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Anode Materials

Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Characteristics Comparison

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electrolytes

Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Materials Overview

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis

Solid-state Electrolytes

Solid-state Batteries Announcements

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Separators

Characteristics and Overview

Wet and Dry Process Separators Comparison

Wet Process and Dry Process Flow

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast by Process

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Binders

Characteristics and Overview

Definition and Characteristics

Materials and Composition

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast by Chemistry

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Adhesives & Sealants

Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Volume Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Changing Government Regulations

Growth Opportunity 2: Long-term Strategic Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3: Development of State-of-the-art Technologies

10. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n20z1l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.