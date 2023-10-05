Global Outdoor Sportswear Market Size and Trend Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2027 with Comparative Metrics of The North Face, Arc'teryx, Kathmandu, Patagonia, Helly Hansen, & Columbia

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Sportswear Market Size and Trend Analysis by Category, Segments, Region, Key Brands and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Outdoor Sportswear market is forecast to rise by 5.0% in 2023, followed by consistent but stabilizing growth out to 2027 as it becomes more established.

The report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the global Outdoor Sportswear market, the major players and the key trends. It provides detailed analysis of the key trends shaping the market, market sizes and forecasts, and the performance of key retailers.



The outdoor sportswear market experienced a boom throughout the pandemic, as COVID-19 restrictions prompted consumers to spend more time outside as a form of exercise and socialization. While restrictions have now ceased, some of the habits formed throughout the pandemic have remained, resulting in the outdoor sportswear market being 15.6% larger than 2019 in 2022.



Key Highlights

The Global Outdoors Sportswear Market is driven by the Asia-Pacific region which will gain 4.7ppts in share between 2022 and 2027.

The Global Outdoor Sportswear is driven by two main trends, the rise of the practice of outdoor sports and the rise of the streetwear trend.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY TRENDS

Mainstream brands enter the outdoor sportswear market

Outdoor sportswear market boosted by popularity of streetwear

Outdoor brands should target adventurous and thrill-seeking consumers

Outdoor shoppers' connection to nature makes sustainability crucial

GLOBAL MARKET SIZE & FORECASTS TO 2027

Global Outdoor Sportswear Market, 2017, 2022 & 2027

Global Outdoor Sportswear Market 2017-2027

REGIONAL MARKET SIZE & FORECASTS TO 2027

Global Outdoor Sportswear Market by Region

Top 10 Global Outdoor Sportswear Markets

CATEGORY MARKET SIZE & FORECASTS TO 2027

Global Outdoor Sportswear Market by Category

Global Outdoor Sportswear Market by Subcategory

BRANDS

Outdoor Sportswear Brand Comparative Metrics

The North Face

Arc'teryx

Kathmandu

Patagonia

Helly Hansen

Columbia

