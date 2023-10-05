Autonomous Vehicles Market to Surpass USD 2324.5 Billion by 2030 on Account of Rising Consumer Demand and Increasing R&D Investments | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autonomous Vehicles Market reached a valuation of USD 152.21 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 2324.5 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as indicated by the SNS Insider report.

Market Overview

Autonomous vehicles, often referred to as self-driving cars or driverless cars, represent a groundbreaking advancement in transportation technology. These vehicles are equipped with a range of sensors, cameras, radar systems, and advanced software algorithms that allow them to navigate, control, and make decisions on the road without human intervention. Autonomous vehicles can communicate with each other and with roadside infrastructure through vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technology. This communication enhances safety and traffic flow by sharing important information like traffic congestion or road hazards.

Market Analysis

The autonomous vehicles market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of factors. Continuous advancements in sensor technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and connectivity have significantly improved the capabilities of autonomous vehicles. These technologies enable vehicles to perceive their surroundings, make real-time decisions, and communicate with other vehicles and infrastructure. With the increasing focus on environmental sustainability, autonomous electric vehicles are seen as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Many governments are providing incentives and subsidies to promote electric and autonomous vehicle adoption. The global trend towards urbanization is leading to increased traffic congestion in cities. Autonomous vehicles offer the promise of more efficient transportation systems, including ride-sharing and on-demand services, which can help alleviate congestion and improve urban mobility.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 152.21 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 2324.5 billion CAGR CAGR of 40.6% over 2023-2030 Key Segments by Type (Semi-Autonomous Vehicles, Fully-Autonomous Vehicles)



by Automation Level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5)



Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), LG Display Co. Ltd (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy), Delphi Technologies (UK), Visteon Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), Qualcomm Technologies Inc (US) and other players

Key Takeaway from Autonomous Vehicles Market Study

The fully-autonomous vehicles segment is poised to revolutionize the automotive industry in unprecedented ways. The rise of fully-autonomous ride-sharing and delivery services is expected to drive the adoption of these vehicles. Companies are investing heavily in autonomous ride-hailing fleets, which could significantly reduce the need for personal car ownership in urban areas.

The civil segment in the market is positioned to wield considerable influence due to its multifaceted applications and transformative potential across various sectors. The civil segment encompasses a wide range of use cases, including public transportation, urban planning, emergency response, and agriculture. Autonomous vehicles are increasingly being integrated into these domains to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Recent Developments

Minus Zero, a cutting-edge technology company, has just revealed its latest breakthrough in the world of autonomous vehicles. Their newly unveiled autonomous vehicle is set to revolutionize the way we think about transportation and safety on the roads. What sets this vehicle apart is its advanced camera-sensor suite, which promises to take self-driving cars to a whole new level of capability and reliability.

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company, has just unveiled a groundbreaking innovation in the world of self-driving cars – a wheelchair-accessible self-driving vehicle. This development marks a significant step forward in making autonomous transportation more inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The dynamics of the autonomous vehicles market are shaped by a complex interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats. On the driver's side, the increasing demand for safer and more efficient transportation, reduced traffic congestion, and improved mobility solutions remains a potent force. Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence and sensor technologies, coupled with supportive government policies and investments from tech giants and automotive manufacturers, continue to propel the market forward. However, significant restraints exist, including the high cost of autonomous technology development and deployment, regulatory hurdles, and lingering public skepticism regarding the safety of self-driving cars. Challenges such as the need for robust cybersecurity measures, unpredictable weather conditions, and the coexistence of autonomous and traditional vehicles on the road further complicate the landscape. Moreover, threats to the market include potential job displacement in the transportation sector and ethical dilemmas surrounding accident scenarios, which require a delicate balance between machine decision-making and human intervention.

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, has been at the forefront of autonomous vehicles market. Silicon Valley is home to numerous tech giants and startups working on self-driving technology. European countries prioritize safety and have stringent regulatory standards. The European Union has also set ambitious goals for autonomous vehicle deployment. European automakers often collaborate with tech companies to accelerate autonomous technology development. Companies like BMW, Daimler, and Volkswagen are actively involved. Asia-Pacific is a key market for autonomous vehicles, with China being a major player. The region's rapid urbanization and increasing middle-class population are driving the demand for autonomous mobility solutions.

Impact of Recession

The impact of an ongoing recession on the autonomous vehicles market is complex and depends on various factors including the severity and duration of the recession, government policies, and industry responses. While challenges such as reduced consumer spending and funding difficulties are likely, there are also opportunities for innovation, cost-saving measures, and potential government support that could shape the future of autonomous vehicles during economic downturns.

