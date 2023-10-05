Dr. Michelle Rasmussen joins Women's Specialists of Plano OB-GYN Team





PLANO, Texas, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michelle Rasmussen attended Washington University in St. Louis for her undergraduate education and played on the women’s soccer team for 4 years, competing in the NCAA Division III Championship in 2009 and achieving UAA All Academic Recognition. She attended medical school at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine where she was an active member of the Class Board, representing her school at both regional and national conferences. She completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine where she received the SREI Resident Award for “Excellence in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility” and the “Outstanding Clinical Educator Award” from the medical students due to her passion for teaching. Dr. Rasmussen is originally from Normal, Illinois.

Dr. Rasmussen joins Women’s Specialists of Plano, which has been serving women in Collin County for over 30 years and is located on the campus of Medical City Plano hospital in Central Plano. Dr. Rasmussen will be taking over the practice of Jules Monier, a respected and loved physician, who is retiring after 38 years of practice. She is excited to join OB-GYNs David Baghdassarian, Elizabeth Coronado, Quyen Dang, Shuchi Desai, Chikara Foster-Rettig, and Advanced Practice Providers Catherine Nipper and Heather Keefe, and is now accepting appointments for new obstetrics and gynecology patients.

“We are excited to continue the growth of our practice in Collin County and to continue to provide compassionate care to women throughout all stages of life,” said Dr. Elizabeth Coronado, “Dr. Rasmussen’s commitment to providing high-quality patient care and her commitment to family values is a perfect fit for our team.”

Dr. Rasmussen has recently relocated to Plano with her husband, Niclas, and her 4-month old son, Remington. Niclas Rasmussen is a native of Plano and was born at Medical City Plano where his wife will now be part of the next generation of Collin County babies. Dr. Rasmussen is excited to establish roots here and to provide comprehensive care to the people of Plano and beyond.

For more information about Women’s Specialists of Plano or to schedule an appointment, call 972-379-2416 or visit www.obgynplano.com.

