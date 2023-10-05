Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market is Predicted to be Worth USD 42.9 billion by 2031, Expanding at a 6.7% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The ceramic sanitary ware market was valued at US$ 24.2 billion in 2022. The market is likely to be valued at US$ 42.9 billion by 2031 securing a 6.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 .



Ceramic sanitary ware is generally made using different ceramic components and materials. This helps to get the preferred properties of water resistance, aesthetic appeal, and durability.

Manufacturers are mainly focusing on environment-friendly and sustainable ceramic sanitary ware products for both commercial as well as residential use. The introduction of sustainable and eco-friendly materials including feldspar and clay provides lucrative opportunities to the market participants.

The growing demand for bathroom renovation and upgradation propels the ceramic sanitary ware market. One of the crucial market-boosting factors is the rapid urbanization in emerging countries. It leads to rising construction activities and consequently fuels the demand for sinks, and bathtubs like ceramic sanitary ware products.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The commercial segment dominates the market in terms of value as there is a growing demand for ceramic sanitary wares in commercial applications. Shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and office buildings come under the hospitality and commercial sectors which contribute hugely to fueling the ceramic sanitary ware demand.

Both developed and developing countries often experience a rise in tourism as the hospitality industry grows. Tourists expect modern and comfortable amenities, including well-appointed bathrooms, making the selection of ceramic sanitary ware products critical for hoteliers.

Based on product type, water closets are estimated to be a significantly growing segment in the ceramic sanitary ware market in the forthcoming years. The segment growth is due to government initiatives to maintain hygiene in developing countries.



Market Trends for Ceramic Sanitary Ware

The increasing number of hotels and restaurants is an important market-shaping factor.

The green building trend is fueling market growth as environmental concerns are increasing and hence manufacturers in the ceramic sanitary ware market focus on introducing eco-friendly products.

The growing real estate sector bolsters the demand for ceramic sanitary ware products in newly launched construction schemes.

Textured finishes are becoming popular as they aesthetically appeal. They also add a luxury touch to bathrooms.

Market for Ceramic Sanitary Ware: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific held a significant share of the market in 2022 with a constant need for commercial and residential buildings. This requires bathrooms provided with ceramic sanitary ware.

Urbanization trends fuel the demand for increased construction of hotels, public facilities, apartment buildings, and complexes that need bathrooms equipped with ceramic sanitary ware products.

North America is estimated to exhibit notable growth due to the ongoing infrastructure development and increasing construction of new buildings in the region.



Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market: Leading Players



Market players in the ceramic sanitary ware market remain competitive by fulfilling evolving consumer needs. Many manufacturers are investing mainly in research and development to release innovative products in the market.

A few key strategies followed by the market players are mergers & acquisitions and expanding product portfolios. These players also implement the recent trends to grab the best possible opportunities in the market. A few leading participants in the global ceramic sanitary ware market are:

Duravit AG

Eros Sanitaryware Company

Foster + Partners Group Limited

Grohe AG

Hansgrohe SE

Jaquar Group

Laufen Bathrooms AG

Lixil Corporation

Toto Ltd.

Villeroy & Boch

Product Portfolio

Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL) introduced its new luxury faucets as well as sanitary ware range on June 22, 2023. This novel collection is motivated by European bathware trends. It also consists of a full portfolio of world-class faucets. The collection is known by the names Aurum, Titanio, Platina, Tiara, and Marquise.

Somany Ceramics Ltd. opened its first grand showroom on May 9, 2023, in West Bengal. The showroom occupies 2,850 square feet of space. The store will include Somany's latest collection of tiles, bathware, and sanitary ware. The company currently has over 500 franchise stores and 17 company-owned display centers across India. It also has two manufacturing sites in Kadi (Gujarat) and Kassar (Haryana).

GROHE, a worldwide pioneer in sanitary fittings, unveiled its new Lineare faucets on February 6, 2023. Lineare's international design is modest yet attractive. Lineare has been simplified to attain the lightest possible appearance by minimalism.



Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Washbasin & Kitchen Sink

Faucets

Water Closets

Bathtubs

Bidets

Urinals

Others (shower plates, squatting pans, etc.)



By Technology

Slip Casting

Spagless

Jiggering

Pressure Casting

Isostatic Casting

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial Hotels & Restaurants Offices Hospitals Others



By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Company Stores Third Party Distributors



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

South America



