Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
5 October 2023
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 9 October 2023
Effective from 9 October 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 9 October 2023 to 8 January 2024:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030505805, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 9 October 2023: 4.9720% pa
NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 9 October 2023: 6.0000% pa
NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 9 October 2023: 6.0300% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
