Chantell Brandt, Executive Coach of Fierce, Talks with Edward J. Beltran, of Pulse Experience Podcast

Seattle, Wash.-based expert coach Chantell Brandt, the Executive Coach of Pulse by Fierce, with Seattle, Wash.-based leading podcaster and Pulse by Fierce CEO Edward J. Beltran discuss the Pulse app's ability to lower stress levels and increase productivity by helping coachees achieve intimacy, clear communication, and healthy boundaries.



The definition of "resilience" too often implies that in order to be tough, we need to suppress our emotions. In this episode, Brandt and Beltran argue that achieving sustainable resilience depends on our ability to identify, listen to, and share our emotions.

Brandt's coachee, a naval officer, admitted that his go-to coping mechanism for dealing with difficult situations or emotions–remaining silent–was causing him stress. "Ignoring or avoiding stressors may provide temporary relief, but the underlying issues tend to persist and accumulate over time," Brandt says. In her coachee's case, this "negative coping" was leading to irritability, withdrawal, and conflict in both professional and personal relationships.

In this session, Brandt helped her coachee change his mindset about showing emotions. "Emotions serve as valuable signals that provide insight to our internal state and they help us navigate the world," Brandt says. Ultimately, the coachee modeled self awareness and empathy when he was able to show vulnerability during a conversation with a direct report.

In this podcast, the host covers:

What is "sustainable resilience", and how can we cultivate it?

What are the potential negative effects of remaining silent or suppressing emotion?

How can the Pulse app help normalize the expression of emotion, especially in high-stress contexts like the military?

How does Susan Scott's "Gradually then Suddenly" concept apply to stress management?

