Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Set to Skyrocket to $6.6 Billion by 2028: Comprehensive Report Reveals Growth Trajectory

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioanalytical testing services market is expected to undergo substantial growth, with projections indicating a value of $6.6 billion by 2028, up from $3.2 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. This remarkable growth trajectory is detailed in a comprehensive report that provides valuable insights into market trends and dynamics.
A Comprehensive Market Overview
The report offers an extensive analysis of the global bioanalytical testing services market, utilizing 2022 as the base year and forecasting trends from 2023 to 2028. It encompasses both quantitative and qualitative aspects, providing in-depth insights into industry developments and trends.
Quantitative Insights
The quantitative estimates in the report are underpinned by robust data derived from bioanalytical testing service sales. These estimates span various segments, including technology, application, end user, and region, offering revenue forecasts in USD million.
For precise quantitative estimates for 2022, the report considers revenue generated solely from 3D printable concrete sales within outdoor buildings exceeding 10 square meters or 110 square feet, with fully 3D printed walls. However, qualitative insights and analyses encompass all structures and buildings 3D printed with concrete.
Report Highlights
The comprehensive report includes:
- An overview and contemporary analysis of the global bioanalytical testing services market.
- Analysis of global market trends, encompassing historical market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.
- Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the bioanalytical testing services market in USD millions, along with market share analysis based on technology, application, end user, and geographic region.
- Detailed insights into market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and prospects, including technological advancements, regulatory scenarios, and the impact of macroeconomic variables.
- An industry value chain analysis, providing a systematic study of key intermediaries, such as manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, 3DCP service providers, and major end users.
- Examination of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) developments in the bioanalytical testing services sector, focusing on the significance of ESG, consumer attitudes, risks, opportunities, and ESG practices adopted by companies.
- An overview of major players in the global bioanalytical testing services market, including their services, financial data, and recent market activities, along with an analysis of industry structure, market shares, and recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity.
- Patent analysis, covering recent patents awarded across major categories.
Executive Summary
The global bioanalytical testing services market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a substantial increase in market value by 2028. This growth is underpinned by factors such as technological advancements, increased outsourcing in major pharmaceutical corporations, and growing demand from small and medium pharmaceutical enterprises.
In recent years, small and medium pharmaceutical enterprises, biotechnology firms, virtual enterprises, and individual entrepreneurs have emerged as key drivers of pharmaceutical innovation. However, these entities often lack the infrastructure required for their own R&D projects. As a result, they turn to outsourcing services, particularly integrated end-to-end R&D services, to meet their diverse R&D requirements.
Bioanalytical testing plays a pivotal role in drug development, helping assess pharmacokinetics and toxicology studies. It ensures a thorough understanding of drug concentrations after administration, a critical factor in determining bioavailability and therapeutic effects.
The global bioanalytical testing services market is set to thrive further as the pharmaceutical industry expands, driven by global economic growth, an increasing population, aging demographics, technological advancements, rising healthcare expenditures, and growing public health awareness.
Unlocking the Future
The bioanalytical testing services market is evolving rapidly, with continuous research and development driving innovation. As the industry embraces new technologies and outsourcing becomes more prevalent, the market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|167
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$6.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Bioanalytical Testing Services Market
- Regulatory Landscape
- Pestel Analysis
- Success Factors in Pharmaceutical Bioanalysis
- Investing in High Capability Equipment
- Constant Evaluation of the Latest Technologies
- Considering the Impact of Rising Dose Trials on Patient Safety
- Keeping a Track of Changes in Regulatory Environment
Chapter 5 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by Service Type
Chapter 6 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by Application
Chapter 7 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by End-user
Chapter 8 Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market by Region
Chapter 9 Esg Developments
Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Chapter 11 M&A Analysis
Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Affigenix Biosolutions Pvt Ltd
- Almac Group
- Aragen Life Sciences Pvt Ltd
- Bioanalytical Systems Inc.
- Bioneeds India Private Ltd
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific Se
- Inotiv Inc. (Envigo)
- Intertek Group plc
- Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings
- Pace Analytical
- Pacific Biolabs
- Sartorius AG
- Sgs S.A.
- Syneos Health
- Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nakyg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment