VoIP-Pal Receives Another Favorable IPR Decision from the USPTO

WACO, Texas, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has denied a request by T-Mobile for Director Review of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s (PTAB) decision to deny institution and joinder of four IPR’s filed against VoIP-Pal’s Mobile Gateway Patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 8,630,234, and 10,880,721.



Since 2016 there have been a total of 36 IPR petitions filed against VoIP-Pal. As a result of this latest action all IPR petitions against the Company have now been terminated and brought to a favorable conclusion.

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, said, “We are extremely pleased with this recent decision by the USPTO. To have successfully resolved all 36 IPR’s filed against us, without losing a single claim, is a remarkable accomplishment, and confirms that our patents continue to stand strong. Our attention is now focused on the cases in the Western District of Texas in Waco where we are awaiting our upcoming trials against Verizon and T-Mobile. Our case against Amazon is still in the discovery phase. Patience is a virtue.”

List of all IPR challenges filed since 2016 :



Petitioner IPR Case Number Patent Number Unified Patents IPR2016-01082 8,542,815 Apple IPR2016-01198 9,179,005 Apple IPR2016-01201 8,542,815 AT&T IPR2017-01382 8,542,815 AT&T IPR2017-01383 9,179,005 AT&T IPR2017-01384 9,179,005 Apple IPR2017-01398 9,179,005 Apple IPR2017-01399 8,542,815 Apple IPR2019-01003 9,537,762 Apple IPR2019-01006 9,813,330 Apple IPR2019-01008 9,826,002 Apple IPR2019-01009 9,948,549 Google IPR2022-01072 8,630,234 Google IPR2022-01073 8,630,234 Google IPR2022-01074 10,880,721 Google IPR2022-01075 10,880,721 Amazon/T-Mobile IPR2022-01078 8,630,234 Amazon/ T-Mobile IPR2022-01079 8,630,234 Amazon/ T-Mobile IPR2022-01080 10,880,721 Amazon/ T-Mobile IPR2022-01081 10,880,721 Meta IPR2022-01231 8,630,234 Meta IPR2022-01232 8,630,234 Meta IPR2022-01234 10,880,721 Meta IPR2022-01235 10,880,721 Samsung IPR2022-01390 8,630,234 Samsung IPR2022-01391 8,630,234 Samsung IPR2022-01392 10,880,721 Samsung IPR2022-01393 10,880,721 T-Mobile IPR2023-00638 8,630,234 T-Mobile IPR2023-00639 8,630,234 T-Mobile IPR2023-00640 10,880,721 T-Mobile IPR2023-00641 10,880,721 Google IPR2023-00647 8,630,234 Google IPR2023-00648 8,630,234 Google IPR2023-00649 10,880,721 Google IPR2023-00650 10,880,721

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

