BERNINA Dealer and Rookie of the Year to Host Meet and Greet with Mr. Hanspeter Ueltschi

NEW BRITAIN, Pa., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA dealer and 2023 Rookie of the Year, Byrne Sewing in New Britain, PA, is thrilled to announce their Meet & Greet with BERNINA owner, Mr. Hanspeter Ueltschi. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 25th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at their New Britain location.



During the three-hour event, the fourth-generation BERNINA owner, Mr. Ueltschi, will be sharing sewing world insights and the journey of the premium sewing and longarm manufacturer. This unique opportunity allows attendees to experience an industry giant and elevate sewing knowledge.





Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to get their BERNINA machines purchased at Byrne Sewing signed for free. A reservation for this add-on is required and is designed to make your BERNINA a memorable keepsake.

Owner, Jess Kook-Whitley, is elated to host this event and welcome Mr. Ueltschi to New Britain, “As BERNINA loyalists, it’s such an honor and a privilege to have Mr. Ueltschi visit our store. We look forward to putting on this event for our customers and welcoming such an industry figure.”

This event will offer special deals on BERNINA machines and accessories, as well as free gifts with purchase. The cost to attend is $5 and a reservation is required. To secure a spot, visit byrnesewing.com .

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday October 25th, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Location: Byrne Sewing, 422 E Butler Ave, New Britain, PA

Reservation Information: $5 for a ticket and free autograph add-on that requires reservation.

For more information and updates about the event, please visit byrnesewing.com or call (215) 230-9411.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1d47a33-5ddf-4732-834f-8defa0a3858b