Image Protect, Inc. Announces Executed Letter of Intent for Its New Business Acquisition With an Expectation to Close by October 10th

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Image Protect Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has now executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the acquisition of its new subsidiary.

All parties have agreed to fast-track the joint venture operating agreement and move to complete all remaining legal documentation to close the acquisition. The Company anticipates concluding contractual and final closing steps within the next week. At that time the Company will announce details of the acquisition, including additional information regarding the new subsidiary.

The Company fully intends to provide all needed resources to help its new business line to grow rapidly and effectively. As a five-year-old, established firm with popular products and services, this new subsidiary anticipates the immediate expansion of its customer base and revenues. The resources of Image Protect, Inc. will enable the Company to introduce additional new services in the first quarter of operations after the acquisition is completed.

CEO James Ballas states: “In my opinion this is the single most significant development in the history of Image Protect, and we are looking forward to this next announcement and growing the Company’s revenues. In addition, I firmly believe that current and future shareholders will be very excited about the new direction the Company is now taking.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect (IMTL) is a tech and media company with a focus on digital assets. The Company's unique digital asset library and proprietary technology was developed by company subsidiary Fotofy. The Company owns and operates www.legendNFTs.io which is an auction for NFTs of Hip Hop Artist and major Sports figures. The Company has been developing Tokentunz as a site for Music NFTs.

