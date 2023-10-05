American Oncology Network CEO To Speak at 2023 Clinical Pathways Congress + Cancer Care Business Exchange

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) is honored to be represented by its CEO, Todd Schonherz, at HMP Global’s Clinical Pathways Congress + Cancer Care Business Exchange on October 6 through October 8 in Boston. Schonherz, who also serves as a member of the Congress leadership and faculty, has been invited to speak on a panel titled “Healthcare Industry Consolidation: The Impact on Cancer Care and Strategic Partnerships.”

The 2023 Congress is the official meeting of the Journal of Clinical Pathways, a peer-reviewed journal that works to advance the discussion of clinical pathways to provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The 2023 Congress is a three-day accredited educational program (CME) with business-changing insights, practical strategies, and key exchanges with innovators and provides attendees with actionable solutions to complexities in cancer care delivery and payment.

AON is one of the fastest-growing community oncology networks in the United States and is committed to ensuring equitable cancer care is a reality for all patients. “Cancer care needs to change, and patients deserve better and improved access to high-quality care,” said Schonherz. “We must focus on improving health outcomes and care access for patients by advancing the conversation among stakeholders who have influence and impact on the evolving business models and delivery of cancer care.”

Attendees can see Schonherz speak at the following time:

Friday, October 6, 4:00-5:00 PM EST, Panel Discussion: Healthcare Industry Consolidation: The Impact on Cancer Care and Strategic Partnerships

This year’s Congress creates an interactive environment for cancer care stakeholders to explore and share practical approaches to issues that are relevant to them today such as:

Ensuring enterprise viability in an environment of healthcare industry consolidation and vertical integration.

Combatting resource constraints especially relating to infusion services.

Overcoming manpower shortages in an environment where providers are retiring at an unprecedented rate.

Leveraging data to inform clinical and business decision-making.

Organized by HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare events and education company, CPC/CBEx is a high-level, multi-stakeholder forum focusing on actionable business solutions within the complex environment of cancer care delivery and payment. The Congress provides a comprehensive learning and networking opportunity for all stakeholders in the cancer care continuum.

For more information about the event or to register for the panel discussion, visit clinicalpathwayscongress.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology and other specialties. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 109 physicians and 96 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 19 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than four decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at aoncology.com.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; mental health education through the Neuroscience Education Institute and Psych Congress national, regional and global events; HMP Market Access Insights, the pharmaceutical industry’s gold standard provider for cancer drug market insights; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

