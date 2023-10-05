Synchronoss Announces SpatialNX 9.0 Including Support for PostgreSQL

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital products and platforms, today announced the immediate availability of SpatialNX 9.0 which includes support for PostgreSQL. Widely used by telecom operators and service providers, SpatialNX offers a central platform to manage physical network infrastructure, making it easy to plan, design, and manage fiber, COAX and Copper network buildouts, equipment migrations, and upgrades.



Adding support for PostgreSQL provides a powerful, open-source object-relational database system known for its reliability, robust feature set, and performance. It powers the multi-user inventory system across SpatialNX’s CAD-based spatialNET engineering client, WMS-based spatialOFFICE browser client, and SOA spatialSTORM server framework.

Offered as an on-premise system, in the cloud, or as a SaaS-based solution, SpatialNX 9.0 with PostgreSQL provides a cost-effective database alternative without compromising on performance.

“This new version of spatialNX leverages the performance and scalability of PostgreSQL, giving customers the capability to manage large-scale network buildouts,” said Jeff Gill, SVP/General Manager – NetworkX Business Unit at Synchronoss. “Service providers and carriers utilize spatialNX to manage business-critical infrastructure and keep pace with market demands.”

SpatialNX is part of the Synchronoss NetworkX suite which is widely used among telecom service providers and operators to manage all aspects of network planning, design, service delivery, and billing reconciliation. SpatialNX along with ConnectNX, and ExpenseNX help increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and accelerate deployment of new services.

See Us @ SCTE Cable-Tec Expo



Synchronoss will showcase SpatialNX and the complete NetworkX line of solutions at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo on October 16-19 in Denver, CO (Booth 2016).

