Global Insurance Telematics Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Need to Reduce Vehicle Insurance Costs & Risks Drives Interest

Global Insurance Telematics Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Insurance Telematics estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.8% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hardware segment is estimated at 18.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR



The Insurance Telematics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 17.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.7% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization

Challenges for Digital Acceleration

Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital Opportunities for Insurance Industry

Rise of Insurtechs Threatens Technologically Inefficient, Traditional Insurance Companies

Insurtech: Playing Key Role in Digital Innovation during Pandemic

Impact of the Pandemic on the Automotive Industry

Passenger Car Production YoY % Growth in Major Regional Markets in 2020

Competitive Scenario: Insurance Companies Eye Emerging Technologies

Insurance Telematics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Insurance Telematics Market Set to Gallop & Move Ahead Break-Free: Prospects & Outlook

Eye-Catching Dynamics Adding to Velocity of Global Insurance Telematics Market

Analysis by Offering

World Insurance Telematics Market by Offering (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Software, and Hardware

Analysis by Type

World Insurance Telematics Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Pay-As-You-Drive, Pay-How-You-Drive, and Pay-As-You-Go

Analysis by End-Use

World Insurance Telematics Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue for Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles

Regional Analysis

World Insurance Telematics Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)

World Insurance Telematics Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: USA, Europe, Japan, China, Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Rest of World

Insurance Telematics: A Prelude

Benefits of Insurance Telematics

Applications

Telematics to Disrupt Other Insurance Sectors

Challenges

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need to Reduce Vehicle Insurance Costs & Risks Drives Interest in Telematics Usage-Based Insurance

Effect of Telematics on the Insurance Industry

Insurance Sector & Technological Sophistication: The Evolution over Years

Prioritizing Digital Engagement: Adapting to a New Normal

Vehicle Telematics: A Boon for Fleet Management Function

Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Widens Prospects

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

V2X Technology Improves Vehicle Telematics

Shift towards Recurring Revenue Streams Makes "Software" an Indispensable Platform for Insurance Service Provisioning

Automobile Industry's Migration towards New Recurring Revenue Streams to Make Software the Platform for Enabling In-Car Services: Global % Breakdown of Automobile Industry's Profits by Revenue Streams for the Years 2017 & 2030

Telematics Software: A Key Component in Modern Automotive Vehicles

Global Vehicle Telematics Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Cloud Environment Offers the Benefit of Reduced Development Cycle Times for Automotive Software Solutions

Adoption of On-Board Vehicle Health Monitoring & Diagnostic System Drives Growth

Digital Drive Across Sectors Forces Telematics Penetration in Insurance Sector

Insurance Telematics Adoption on the Rise in Automotive Industry

Usage Based Insurance (UBI) and Telematics: Future Trends

Delving into Upsides & Downsides of Telematics Insurance

Insurance Industry: A Cradle of Innovation

Healthy Trajectory in IoT Vertical to Steer Insurance Telematics

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Year 2022E

Pocket-Full of Lucrative Opportunities in Commercial Telematics Market

Telematics Comes with Bundle of Perks for Commercial Auto Insurance

Notable Merits of Telematics for Commercial Auto Insurance

Telematics for Commercial Auto Insurance: Key Challenges

Smart Cities Poised to Drive Demand

World Smart Cities Market Revenues (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 & 2025E

Traditional Insurance: A Major Challenge for the Telematics Vertical

Hacking Emerges Into a Potent Threat to Privacy & Data Security

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 66 Featured)

Agero Inc.

AllState Insurance Co.

Axa SA

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

DriveQuant

Imertik Global Inc

IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions)

LexisNexis Risks Solutions

Masternaut Limited

Meta System S.p.A.

Octo Group S.p.A

Sierra Wireless

The Floow Limited

Unipolsai Assicurazioni SpA

Verizon

Vodafone Automotive SpA

