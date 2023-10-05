Rising Demand for LNG Fuel and Wastewater Treatment Spurs Growth in Turbocompressors Market

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turbocompressors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global turbocompressors market, valued at $16.2 billion in 2022, is projected to grow significantly, reaching a size of $26.5 billion by 2030. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

In today's ever-changing global business environment, staying informed about industry trends and market dynamics is essential. Within the turbocompressors sector, the global market is experiencing significant growth. To navigate and succeed in this evolving landscape, the Turbocompressors Market Research Report serves as an invaluable resource, providing comprehensive insights into market dynamics, competitive landscapes, challenges, and opportunities.

The report highlights a market poised for substantial expansion in key regions, including the United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany. It presents in-depth analysis of segments such as centrifugal and axial turbocompressors. Specifically, the centrifugal segment is projected to record a 6% CAGR, reaching $18.5 billion by the end of the analysis period, while the axial segment is estimated to experience growth at a 7.1% CAGR over the next eight years.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with cautious optimism for the coming years. The United States, despite experiencing slower GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, has successfully overcome the recession threat. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is contributing to increased real incomes and economic activity.

China is expected to witness substantial GDP growth as the pandemic threat diminishes, and the government revises its zero-COVID policy. India remains on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

However, challenges persist, including uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected global inflation decline, and ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing nations. High retail inflation continues to impact consumer confidence and spending.

Governments are addressing these challenges, which is boosting market sentiments. As governments work to combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation may slow down and impact economic activity. The regulatory landscape is evolving, with increasing pressure to incorporate climate change considerations into economic decisions.

Despite potential challenges to corporate investments due to inflation concerns and weaker demand, the rise of new technologies offers opportunities. Technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies beyond electrification and renewables have the potential to drive substantial incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

In this mixed economic environment, businesses that exhibit resilience and adaptability will find opportunities amid challenges, positioning themselves for future success.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Industrial Activity Worldwide, Affecting Turbo Compressor Demand

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introduction to Turbocompressors

High-Pressure Turbo Compressors

Selecting the Right Compressor

Turbocharger & Turbocompressor

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Oil & Gas Industry Leads Demand for Turbo Compressors

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Turbocompressors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Rise in Demand for LNG Fuel and Increased Cross-Border Trade Fuel Demand

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Meter (BCM)) for Years 2018 Through 2022

Top LNG Importing Nations: LNG Imports in BCM by Country/Region for 2015, 2021 and 2025

Top LNG Exporting Nations: LNG Imports in BCM by Country for 2015, 2021 and 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry

Growing Use of Turbocompressor in Wastewater Treatment

Global Per Capita Availability of Water by Geographic Region (In Cubic Meters) for the Years 1990, 2018 and 2025

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on Water and Waste Water Treatment Business

Increasing Energy Demand and Rising Power Generation Augur Well for the Market

Global Energy Production by Source: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Source for 2030 & 2040

Rising Sales of Passenger Vehicles Fuels Demand for Turbocompressors in Automotive Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

How the Automotive Industry Was Impacted by Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Technological Advancements & Innovations to Propel Market Growth

Sulzer's HST Turbo Compressors for Water Industry

E-Turbo: Future of Turbocharger Technology

Challenges Confronting Turbocompressors Market

