IGadgets and Bloon Paris collaborate on promoting the sitting ball chair

Traditional seats lead to back problems and a sedentary lifestyle. This ergonomic ball seat offers a comfortable and stylish solution to improve posture and well-being. Combining design and ergonomics, it transforms the daily work experience at home or in the office. In an ever-changing world where all modes of working and living are becoming increasingly entwined, it is critical to develop environments that encourage both well-being and productivity.

The Bloon seat is meant to adapt to every element of life, whether working from home, clocking in hours of meetings at the office, or seeking leisure in a personal area.

Bid farewell to ergonomic constraints during remote work with the Bloon seat. It is designed with comfort and health in consideration, and it effortlessly adapts to varied table heights, allowing for dynamic posture maintenance throughout the day. Its intelligent design encourages active sitting, preventing sedentary behaviours even while absorbed in professional work.

The office environment often demands transitions between different tasks and postures. The Bloon seat accompanies these changes, offering a flexible seat that encourages the body's natural mobility. It helps smoothly shift from intense focus to a brief moment of reflection without compromising your well-being.

The seat's capacity to adjust to various desks and tables is one of its most notable qualities. This advancement offers maximum comfort at any selected workspace. The days of uncomfortable seats or restricted movement are over; it is intended to keep workers comfortable and productive in any scenario.

For today's professionals, mobility is critical, and the Bloon seat shines in this aspect. Moving the seat is a snap thanks to its cleverly built 360° handle and amazingly lightweight construction of under 2kg. The seat makes it simple to adjust the workstation arrangement or simply choose the optimum position with the finest illumination.

Another feature of the Bloon seat is its durability. These quality materials, precisely researched and produced in Portugal, are made to withstand daily usage while keeping a sleek and fashionable look. The seat perfectly integrates comfort and durability, making it an excellent choice for professionals who want the finest.

It is simple to maintain. The detachable and machine-washable cover is designed for easy maintenance, ensuring that the seat remains fresh and pleasant. There's no need to be concerned about spills or stains since the seat is designed to resist the rigours of daily living while staying simple to clean.

The Bloon seat is a game-changing seating solution for the modern professional. Its adaptability, mobility, durability, ease of maintenance, and innovative balanced base make it a standout choice in the world of office seating. Say goodbye to uncomfortable chairs and hello to a new era of comfort and productivity with the Bloon seat.

About Bloon Paris

Bloon Paris is a French brand created in 2018 by two friends, Kevin, an osteopath, and Raphaël, an entrepreneur. They noticed that many professionals spend long hours sitting behind their desks. That's why they decided to rethink the Swiss Ball and transform it into a design and ergonomic seat that promotes movement and frees the body and mind.



