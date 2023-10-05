Gulf Island Resolves MPSV Litigation

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”), a leading steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial and energy sectors, today announced that its subsidiary, Gulf Island Shipyards, LLC (“GIS”), has resolved its lawsuit with Hornbeck Offshore Services, LLC (“Hornbeck”) relating to the construction of two multi-purpose supply vessels (“MPSV”).



In connection with the resolution, the court dismissed the lawsuit at the request of the parties to the litigation. Further, Gulf Island, GIS, Fidelity & Deposit Company of Maryland (“FDC”) and Zurich American Insurance Company (together with FDC, “Zurich”), the issuer of the performance bonds for the MPSV contracts, entered into a binding term sheet relating to the settlement of Gulf Island and GIS’s obligations under the performance bonds and any indemnity agreements relating to such bonds. In exchange, Gulf Island and Zurich will enter into a note agreement pursuant to which Gulf Island will pay Zurich $20.0 million, plus interest at a rate of 3.0% per annum, payable in fifteen equal annual installments commencing on December 31, 2024. Gulf Island and GIS also agreed to release possession of the MPSVs to Zurich.

“We are pleased to be putting this matter behind us and believe this resolution is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders,” said Richard Heo, Gulf Island’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The resolution will eliminate ongoing legal and vessel holding costs and removes the uncertainty and risk of a potential adverse outcome inherent in any jury trial. The agreement with Zurich for payments over fifteen years will position us to remain in a strong financial position with sufficient liquidity to continue to pursue our strategic objectives. Importantly, the resolution removes a significant distraction, which combined with the completion of the wind-down of our shipyard operations, will enable us to focus our efforts on profitably growing the business,” concluded Heo.

ABOUT GULF ISLAND

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and modules and provider of specialty services, including project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors. The Company’s customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial and power operators; and EPC companies. The Company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and its primary operating facilities are located in Houma, Louisiana.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

COMPANY INFORMATION