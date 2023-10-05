Jet.AI AI-Powered Charter Booking Platform, CharterGPT, Now In Android Store

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence (“AI”) company, today announced its AI-powered charter booking application, CharterGPT, already available in the iOS store is now available in the Android store. The CharterGPT app communicates with both consumers and charter operators to ensure booking is as easy and efficient as possible through natural language processing.







“CharterGPT makes a skilled broker available to anyone with the app,” said Mike Winston, Founder and Executive Chair of Jet.AI. “Aside from its ability to process natural language the app can make actionable suggestions, and a lot of the value in AI today rests in its ability to make a novel suggestion to a person who can then decide what to do with it. Because the company and our partner Cirrus Aviation actually operate aircraft on behalf of our customers, we hold the output of AI to a very high real-world standard. We’re excited to bring CharterGPT to Android users globally.”

To download CharterGPT for Android, visit: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.jet.chartergpt. For more information on Jet.AI and CharterGPT, please visit www.jet.ai.

About Jet.AI:

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the products and services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, and Jet.AI’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Registration Statement and the amendments thereto on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (File No. 333-270848) and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet.AI assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Jet.AI@gateway-grp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc15034a-2ed9-4967-955d-0fe92597b8ce