Growing Demand for Processed Foods and Eco-Friendly Transportation Fuels Expansion of Perishable Goods Transportation Market

In 2022, the global perishable goods transportation market reached a substantial size of US$ 18.02 Billion. Projections indicate continued growth, with the market expected to surge to US$ 26.22 Billion by 2028. This promising growth is characterized by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.20% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Perishable goods transportation is an integral service facilitating the movement of temperature and moisture-sensitive products from one location to another. It encompasses the transportation of various products, including fruits, vegetables, meats, poultry, seafood, dairy items, bakery goods, flowers, and pharmaceuticals.

This is achieved through various modes of transportation, such as refrigerated trucks, reefer containers, air cargo, and sea freights. The service plays a vital role in preserving product quality, ensuring safety, extending shelf life, and preventing spoilage, damage, degradation, and foodborne illnesses. Perishable goods transportation is a cost-effective and highly efficient solution that significantly reduces wastage, meets consumer demands, and facilitates long-distance trade of perishable products. Additionally, it increases access to fresh goods, enhances customer satisfaction, boosts profits, and promotes economic growth.

Market Trends:

The market is driven by various key factors, including the increasing demand for processed food products worldwide. Perishable goods transportation plays a crucial role in preserving the temperature, humidity, and other environmental conditions required for various processed foods, such as ready-to-eat meals, seafood, dairy products, frozen meats, poultry, canned vegetables, and breakfast cereals. This ensures that these products remain fresh, maintain their quality, and have an extended shelf life. Furthermore, the rising adoption of natural and plant-based diets, encompassing fresh fruits and vegetables, berries, tomatoes, avocados, oranges, apples, pears, lettuce, and other leafy greens, is driving market growth.

The adoption of eco-friendly electric vehicles (EVs) that reduce carbon footprint and promote green transportation is also contributing positively to market expansion. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, which allows real-time tracking of location, humidity, and temperature of perishable goods, enables suppliers to monitor product quality throughout the supply chain, further boosting market growth. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at ensuring food safety and the development of cold-chain infrastructure are favoring market expansion. Other factors, such as significant growth in the e-commerce industry, rising consumer spending power, expanding international trade, and the implementation of advanced technologies like blockchain, autonomous vehicles, and drones, are expected to further drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends within each segment of the global perishable goods transportation market, with forecasts available at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on type and transportation mode.

Type Insights:

MPS (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood)

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Vegetables and Fruits

Bakery and Confectionery

Transportation Mode Insights:

Roadways

Seaways

Others

The report offers a detailed breakdown and analysis of the perishable goods transportation market by type and transportation mode, with meat, poultry, and seafood representing the largest segment among types and roadways accounting for the largest market share among transportation modes.

The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of major regional markets, including North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in perishable goods transportation, driven by factors such as rising demand for processed food, government initiatives, and technological advancements.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape in the global perishable goods transportation market. It covers market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant.

The report also includes detailed profiles of major companies in the industry, such as A.P. Moller - Marsk A/S, Africa Express Line Limited, Bay & Bay Transportation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, CMA CGM Group (MERIT France SAS), DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FST Logistics Inc, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, K Line Logistics Ltd (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd), Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Orient Overseas Container Line Limited, and VersaCold Logistics Services, among others. Please note that this represents only a partial list of companies, and the complete list is available in the report.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $26.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

