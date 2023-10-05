Noise and Ambiq Collaborate to Catalyze a Transformative Lifestyle Shift with the new Luna Ring

AUSTIN, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noise, a globally leading smart wearable brand, and Ambiq®, a recognized pioneer of ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions that deliver a multifold increase in energy efficiency, are pleased to announce their partnership for the synergetic launch of the Luna Ring by Noise featuring Ambiq's Apollo3 Blue Plus systems-on-chip (SoC).



Meticulously designed to augment the smart wearable experience and users' lifestyle patterns effectively, Luna Ring fosters cognitive functioning by delivering across three core scores - Sleep, Readiness, and Activity. Power consumption was a major design consideration by Noise for Luna Ring as they aimed to create a device that seamlessly integrates into users' lives and helps enhance lifestyle by improving daily performance in a minimalist yet meaningful form factor. Renowned for its energy efficiency, compute performance, and robust storage, Ambiq's Apollo3 Blue Plus SoC became the ideal solution to deliver the ultimate user experience.

The Luna Ring is crafted to enhance users' daily performance effectively, offering a high-quality lifestyle with precise data tracking and processing this information into valuable insights. An industry-first, the Luna Ring can track over 70 metrics, making it one of the most powerful devices to track well-being in the smart ring category. Catalyzing a transformative lifestyle shift, the Luna Ring is an ideal ally equipped with advanced sensors (PPG, skin temperature, and 3-axis accelerometer) and personalized nudges. The temperature sensor further tracks body variations influenced by diet and exercise. The state-of-the-art wearable comes in an ultra-lightweight 3mm band width and is made of fighter-jet grade titanium featuring a diamond-like coating and pointing edge for guided wearing.

Apollo3 Blue Plus is the industry's most popular energy-efficient system-on-chip for smart wearables. Built on the proprietary Subthreshold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT®) platform, Ambiq's 3rd generation SoC comes with an integrated Bluetooth® Low Energy 5.1 for connectivity, turboSPOT® for accelerated computing up to 96 MHz, and secureSPOT® for additional security. The Apollo3 Blue Plus has enabled millions of IoT endpoint products for exceptional user experience.

"People are empowered to monitor and advocate for their health more than ever before," said Fumihide Esaka, Chairman and CEO at Ambiq. "The Luna Ring by Noise, enabled with Ambiq's Apollo3 Blue Plus, demonstrates that smart wearable devices can be transformative while not compromising performance due to power constraints."

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, "As a brand committed to demystifying technology for good, we have worked closely to integrate the industry's best innovations in a minimalist yet meaningful design. Our inaugural smart ring, Luna Ring, embodies this commitment, offering a range of industry-leading features, including the Ambiq Apollo3 Blue Plus chipset. This transformative smart wearable will certainly empower users to unlock their full potential in wellness and performance."

With a subscription-free experience, the Luna Ring App offers tailor-made insights into daily activity performance. The engineering marvel is built to ensure accuracy with built-in algorithms for enhanced health tracking. It comes in seven-ring sizes and five color options, including Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black. With an exclusive launch price of INR 14,999/ $180, the Luna Ring by Noise goes on sale today in India. For more information, visit the Noise website, gonoise.com.

About Ambiq

Ambiq's mission is to develop the lowest-power semiconductor solutions that enable intelligent devices everywhere to drive a healthier, cleaner, and more productive world. Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide develop products that last weeks on a single charge (rather than days) while delivering a maximum feature set in compact industrial designs. Ambiq's goal is to take Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices, using Ambiq's advanced ultra-low power system on chip (SoC) solutions. Ambiq has shipped more than 200 million units as of March 2023. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

About Noise

Noise was founded with the mission to democratize a connected lifestyle. With consumer centricity at its core, Noise has constantly come up with industry-leading and path-breaking innovations in audio, wearables, and the connected lifestyle ecosystem. With 9 industry-first innovations to our credit, the company forges its way into the future with a heightened sense of product co-creation and innovation. Noise makes the latest personal technology accessories available and affordable to young Indian consumers. The company has been listed as the bestselling brand on Amazon and Flipkart.

Noise is India's No. 1 Smartwatch Company by IDC Worldwide Wearable Device Tracker. It is among the top 3 global smartwatch brands per Counterpoint™, reinforcing its position as a category leader. It is also one of the leading TWS brands in the country.

