Cycode Recognized as the Best Application Security Solution by the 2023 Tech Ascension Awards

Amidst the AppSec chaos and pressure to innovate quickly in today’s market, Cycode enables companies to deliver software fast without compromising on security. Cycode ensures this by bringing a team-sport philosophy to improve collaboration, allowing Security and Development teams to work better together. Cycode offers the only complete ASPM platform that can replace existing security testing tools or integrate with them—while providing visibility with one-click implementation, prioritization through the Risk Intelligence Graph (RIG) and remediation at the speed of DevOps to ensure teams build the most efficient AppSec program at scale.

Cycode ASPM solution highlights:

A complete ASPM platform using Cycode native scanners and 3rd party security tools

Risk Intelligence Graph (RIG) for ruthless prioritization and code to cloud traceability

Security coverage across the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Controlled Shift-Left for better Sec and Dev team collaboration, workflow and automation

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in cybersecurity. The Tech Ascension awards judged cybersecurity applicants based on technology innovation, market research and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards showcased technology that solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

“We are honored to receive this award as a recognition of our ongoing commitment to the world of Application Security. We are more honored to be able to help some of the largest enterprises in the world improve their overall visibility, prioritization and remediation efforts at scale through the power of the Cycode ASPM platform," said Ronen Slavin, co-founder and CTO at Cycode. "Our mission doesn't stop here. We look forward to empowering every security and development team in the world to work better and faster, together."



“Cybersecurity has witnessed a profound evolution, marked by the rise of advanced threats and explosive data growth. In today's digital frontier, safeguarding data isn't just crucial; it's the linchpin of business resilience,” said David Campbell, CEO, Tech Ascension Awards. “Innovative cybersecurity products are our armor against relentless adversaries and we’re excited to recognize these leaders that are fortifying protections for businesses and end-users around the world.”

About Cycode

Cycode is a leading Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that scales and standardizes AppSec without slowing down the business. The security first, developer-first platform enables enterprises to deliver software fast without compromising on security. With Cycode’s complete ASPM, security teams can eliminate context switching, amplify visibility, prioritize and eliminate risk to ensure end-to-end code to cloud coverage, leaving no room for attacks to go unnoticed. Backed by tier-one investors, Insight Partners and YL Ventures, the series-B company has raised $80M and boasts a number of the top global Fortune 100 customers in the world that are gaining immediate value.

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

