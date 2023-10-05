Zefiro Head of Operations Matthew Brooks Presents on Carbon Credits Panel at Major Oil & Gas Conference in Houston, Texas

With unique expertise in acquisitions and divestitures in the U.S. oil and gas industry from both legal and operational perspectives, Mr. Brooks was chosen to speak on a panel at an industry conference in Houston, where several “Supermajor” players were in attendance. As Zefiro’s Head of Operations, Mr. Brooks oversees the Company’s field-based activities in measuring/detecting emissions and plugging orphaned or abandoned wells.



BRADFORD, Pa., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that its Head of Operations Matthew Brooks was a panelist at the ninth annual Digitalization in Oil and Gas conference, held in Houston, Texas. Organized by the Energy Conference Network , the event has five different “tracks” related to digital technologies in the oil and gas industry (e.g., IoT, Edge Computing, Digital Twin). With approximately 800 attendees, the conference featured 30 real-world case studies of the uses of these technologies from major oil and gas players to include several “Supermajor” entities. Mr. Brooks spoke on a panel titled Digitalization in the World of Plugging Wells for Carbon Credits alongside Susan Nash (of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists ) and Reid Calhoon (of ClimateWells ), which covered topics to include measurement and surveillance of methane emissions, utilization of these metrics for the purpose of calculating carbon credits, and comparing/contrasting methodologies and measurement strategies.

More information about the Digitalization in Oil and Gas conference can be found on the event’s webpage: https://www.digitalizationoilgas.com/

Over the course of his career, Mr. Brooks has been involved in both the legal and operational sides of the oil and gas business in the United States, including managing acquisitions and divestitures (“A&D”) in the domestic upstream oil and gas sector. Most recently, Mr. Brooks held senior roles in the Land & Legal department at Urban Oil & Gas ; an Exploration & Production (“E&P”) firm backed by private equity, with operations in 11 U.S. states. During his time at Urban Oil & Gas, Mr. Brooks helped to develop and implement a divestiture program in the A&D group. Mr. Brooks earned his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University, and his Juris Doctor credential from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

(Houston, Texas) Pictured at left, Zefiro Head of Operations Matt Brooks is seen speaking on a panel titled “Digitalization in the World of Plugging Wells for Carbon Credits” with Reid Calhoon of ClimateWells (centre) and Susan Nash of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (right)

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Investors section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Zefiro Head of Operations Matthew Brooks commented, “The oil and gas industry is going to see some significant macro changes in the coming years, many of which will be facilitated by technologies such as those exhibited at the Digitalization in Oil and Gas conference. One of the pillars of these changes is the ability to quantify emissions with greater accuracy, and the corresponding ability to leverage this data to drive intelligent decision-making. Methane testing, quantification, and monitoring is a major part of Zefiro’s business model, and having seen firsthand how these practices fit into the bigger picture of bringing about meaningful change in the oil and gas industry, it was wonderful to be able to share these insights among industry players who are keen to learn more about how the space will continue to evolve throughout the 2020s and beyond.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

“Curt Hopkins”

Curt Hopkins, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Zefiro Investor Relations

1 (800) 274-ZEFI (274-9334)

investor@zefiromethane.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rich Myers - Profile Advisors (New York)

media@zefiromethane.com

(347) 343-2999

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro develops methodologies to reduce methane emissions by plugging orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells, while originating carbon offsets. Under executive leadership to include the former carbon market team at J.P. Morgan, Zefiro actively deploys crews to decommission wells throughout the United States. With unprecedented global demand for carbon offsets as corporations and institutions work towards net-zero targets, Zefiro is strategically aligning with industry leaders for a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seeks”, “believes”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “anticipates” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding the Company, the Company’s business, the industry in which the Company operates, the Company’s opportunities, strategies, competition, expected activities and expenditures as the Company pursues its business plan, the adequacy of the Company’s available cash resources and other statements about future events or results. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding general market conditions, the availability of financing for proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of outside service providers to deliver services in a satisfactory and timely manner. The forward-looking information included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8f29ca0-075f-4830-9e7c-7029d9ebafcb