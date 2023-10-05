Niagara® Earns Second 2023 WaterSense Partner of the Year Award from E.P.A.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, a leader in high-performance, water-saving toilets, is honored to announce its recognition as the 2023 WaterSense Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – this is the second time the EPA has bestowed this recognition on the company in the last two years, and it’s the third time Niagara has received this award in the past decade. This esteemed award underscores Niagara’s established commitment to water conservation and developing innovative solutions in response to increasing water scarcity challenges.



In the midst of a nationwide drive to reduce water consumption, combat rising utility costs and address drought conditions, Niagara remains at the forefront of water-efficient technology. The 2023 WaterSense Partner of the Year award marks the seventh award that Niagara has received from the EPA in the past decade and is one of more than 20 total industry awards the company has received for re-engineering the toilet’s flush into a high-power, low-maintenance, virtually clog-free, water-efficient solution. Since it was founded close to 50 years ago, Niagara’s products have saved billions of gallons of the world’s water.

"We are honored to accept the WaterSense Partner of the Year Award," said Carl Wehmeyer, Executive Vice President at Niagara. "Our mission is to provide customers with innovative technology that saves water without compromising performance. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and a significant step in fulfilling our mission.”

WaterSense, an EPA-sponsored voluntary partnership program, promotes water-efficient products and practices. Since its inception in 2006, WaterSense partners have collectively saved 6.4 trillion gallons of water and reduced energy consumption by 754 billion kilowatt hours. These efforts have resulted in significant financial savings for consumers while also preventing substantial greenhouse gas emissions.

Veronica Blette, Chief of the WaterSense Branch, emphasized the importance of water conservation efforts in the face of drought and rising costs. She commended Niagara and other partners for advocating water-efficient solutions.

Messaging about WaterSense and water efficiency has been a cornerstone of Niagara’s advertising, marketing and public relations campaigns for more than 13 years. Through ongoing initiatives, Niagara educates partners, architects, engineers, plumbers, and staff and sales teams about the benefits of WaterSense-approved products. To ensure that the more than 100 wholesalers and distributers that carry Niagara’s WaterSense labeled products across the United States are educated about their benefits, they must complete a training course that includes information about the WaterSense label and program. Niagara also works closely with industry organizations such as the American Institute of Architects and the American Society for Plumbing Engineers to promote WaterSense labeled products and program messaging through its continuing education courses and by attending and sponsoring their trade shows. This commitment has earned Niagara recognition during the WaterSmart Innovations Conference and Exposition held Oct. 5, 2023.

